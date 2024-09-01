Gallery: 21 of the best pictures from Aberdeen’s Mela

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen was full of colour, joy and togetherness as Aberdeen Mela – One World Day took place on Sunday.

Described by organisers as a “festival of multiculturalism”, the free event was moved from its regular Queens Links location to Union Terrace Gardens due to beach redevelopment works.

People attending were entertained by world music, dance, various children’s activities and food stalls featuring a number of different cuisines.

The event- organised by charity Aberdeen Multicultural Centre – was opened by Lord Provost David Cameron, who welcomed King Charles to Duthie Park for the 200th anniversary of the Aberdeen Flower Show on Saturday.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who help organise the show, said: “The Aberdeen Mela is a vibrant celebration of our city’s rich cultural diversity, bringing together music, dance, food and art from a wide range of communities.

“It is a day full of colour, joy and togetherness.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.