Gallery: 21 of the best pictures from Aberdeen’s Mela

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: 21 of the best pictures from Aberdeen’s Mela

This year's event was held at Union Terrace Gardens in the city centre.

Baila Venezuela. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Baila Venezuela. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Chris Cromar & Emma Grady

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen was full of colour, joy and togetherness as Aberdeen Mela – One World Day took place on Sunday.

Described by organisers as a “festival of multiculturalism”, the free event was moved from its regular Queens Links location to Union Terrace Gardens due to beach redevelopment works.

People attending were entertained by world music, dance, various children’s activities and food stalls featuring a number of different cuisines.

The event- organised by charity Aberdeen Multicultural Centre – was opened by Lord Provost David Cameron, who welcomed King Charles to Duthie Park for the 200th anniversary of the Aberdeen Flower Show on Saturday.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who help organise the show, said: “The Aberdeen Mela is a vibrant celebration of our city’s rich cultural diversity, bringing together music, dance, food and art from a wide range of communities.

“It is a day full of colour, joy and togetherness.”

Our photographer Kami Thomson/DC Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

The Red Phoenix children perform on the grass.
The Red Phoenix Ladies Fan Dance.
Hosts L-R Harminder Berman and Anupriya Vyas.
Habib Ahashan.
Performer on stage.
Visitors watching the show.
The Lezim Group on stage.
The chair this year, Sophy Green.
Lord Provost David Cameron on stage with host Anupriya Vyas.
Baila Venezvela perform onstage at MELA.
A furry friend comes along to enjoy the day.
Getting a good view.
The crowd enjoying the show.
The crowd applaud the performers.
On stage The Red Phoenix Ladies Fan Dance.
Performers showcasing their talent.
Rapper Jackill on stage.
Lord Provost David Cameron on stage.
Desi Bravehearts perform to the crowd.
Shashwati Vinod (left) and Tejaswini Vinod.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a murder accused and a Caithness rapist
The Staging Post pub, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson .
Aberdeen pub owner speaks of betrayal as chef empties safe and disappears
The Celebrate Aberdeen parade through the city centre. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Best pictures as hundreds of north-east volunteers take part in Celebrate Aberdeen
Thunderstorms could cause flooding in the north-east tomorrow.
North-east set for thunderstorms and disruption as weather warning issued
Richmond Street, Aberdeen fire.
Aberdeen flat fire treated as 'wilful' as probe launched
Niall Horan and Iona Macdonald.
Fan amazes P&J Live crowd with Niall Horan duet in Aberdeen
Ucan admitted freely to the Press and Journal that it had 'begged' councillors to find the money to accelerate work on an exciting new project, writes David Knight.
David Knight: My cancer diagnosis makes me seriously question Aberdeen City Council's charity cash…
5
A signer using the BSL sign for "taxi" at Aberdeen Back Wynd taxi rank. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's sign language taxi driver secures rule change from council chiefs
Robert Lungoci admitted sexually assaulting three former female colleagues on a Christmas night out in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Unpaid work for carer who drunkenly groped colleagues on night out
Richmond Street, Aberdeen fire.
Emergency services rush to fire at Aberdeen block of flats

Conversation