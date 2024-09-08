Moray Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride Attendees put on a vibrant display for the third staging of the event. Hundreds paraded through Forres during the third edition of Moray Pride. Image: Jason Hedges By Alberto Lejarraga September 8 2024, 11:31 am September 8 2024, 11:31 am Share Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6576284/moray-pride-2024-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds of locals and visitors filled Forres with colour as they marched to celebrate Moray Pride 2024. Attendees put on a vibrant display for the third staging of the event on Saturday. Marchers donned rainbow flags and carried ‘love’ banners as they gathered at Forres War Memorial, where David Harrison – Moray Pride chair – welcomed everyone with a speech. The parade then made its way to High Street and Grant Park, where revellers enjoyed food, drink and entertainment in the Pride village. Moray Pride continued with the after-party at Forres Town Hall in the evening – where there were performances by drag queen Cherry West and Scottish boyband Just the Brave. Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Forres to capture the best moments of the day. Photo gallery from Moray Pride 2024 Hundreds of colourful marchers walked through Forres during Moray Pride 2024. Image Jason Hedges People carried their rainbow flags during the parade. Image Jason Hedges Proud marchers at the 2024 Moray Pride. Image Jason Hedges Hundreds of people took place in the parade. Image Jason Hedges Heather, Glenn, Nicky and dogs Betha and Mojito at the parade. Image Jason Hedges Friends Cato Woodward, Emma Smith-Hunter and Emma De-Vry had a great time. Image Jason Hedges People wore colourful attire. Image Jason Hedges Keith neighbours Lauren Innes, Janice Innes and Deborah Reck. Image Jason Hedges A colourful marcher. Image Jason Hedges Mr Darcy the dog also enjoyed the march. Image Jason Hedges Moray Pride chair David Harrison leading the parade. Image Jason Hedges This was the third edition of the event. Image Jason Hedges Marchers had a great time at the 2024 parade. Image Jason Hedges Revellers with a Forres Academy banner. Image Jason Hedges Laura Laird and Katie Gervaise kiss. Image Jason Hedges David Harrison’s speech at the start of the day. Image Jason Hedges Dogs Betha and Mojito also looked colourful. Image Jason Hedges The Moray Pride parade finished at Grant Park. Image Jason Hedges Pipers also marched through Forres during the parade. Image Jason Hedges
