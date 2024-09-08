Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

Hundreds of locals and visitors filled Forres with colour as they marched to celebrate Moray Pride 2024.

Attendees put on a vibrant display for the third staging of the event on Saturday.

Marchers donned rainbow flags and carried ‘love’ banners as they gathered at Forres War Memorial, where David Harrison – Moray Pride chair – welcomed everyone with a speech.

The parade then made its way to High Street and Grant Park, where revellers enjoyed food, drink and entertainment in the Pride village.

Moray Pride continued with the after-party at Forres Town Hall in the evening – where there were performances by drag queen Cherry West and Scottish boyband Just the Brave.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Forres to capture the best moments of the day.

Photo gallery from Moray Pride 2024