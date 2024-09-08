Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as hundreds march through Forres to celebrate Moray Pride

Attendees put on a vibrant display for the third staging of the event.

Moray Pride in Forres
Hundreds paraded through Forres during the third edition of Moray Pride. Image: Jason Hedges
By Alberto Lejarraga

Hundreds of locals and visitors filled Forres with colour as they marched to celebrate Moray Pride 2024.

Attendees put on a vibrant display for the third staging of the event on Saturday.

Marchers donned rainbow flags and carried ‘love’ banners as they gathered at Forres War Memorial, where David Harrison – Moray Pride chair – welcomed everyone with a speech.

The parade then made its way to High Street and Grant Park, where revellers enjoyed food, drink and entertainment in the Pride village.

Moray Pride continued with the after-party at Forres Town Hall in the evening – where there were performances by drag queen Cherry West and Scottish boyband Just the Brave.

Our photographer Jason Hedges was in Forres to capture the best moments of the day.

Photo gallery from Moray Pride 2024

Hundreds of colourful marchers walked through Forres during Moray Pride 2024. Image Jason Hedges
People carried their rainbow flags during the parade. Image Jason Hedges
Proud marchers at the 2024 Moray Pride. Image Jason Hedges
Hundreds of people took place in the parade. Image Jason Hedges
Heather, Glenn, Nicky and dogs Betha and Mojito at the parade. Image Jason Hedges
Friends Cato Woodward, Emma Smith-Hunter and Emma De-Vry had a great time. Image Jason Hedges
People wore colourful attire. Image Jason Hedges
Keith neighbours Lauren Innes, Janice Innes and Deborah Reck. Image Jason Hedges
A colourful marcher. Image Jason Hedges
Mr Darcy the dog also enjoyed the march. Image Jason Hedges
Moray Pride chair David Harrison leading the parade. Image Jason Hedges
This was the third edition of the event. Image Jason Hedges
Marchers had a great time at the 2024 parade. Image Jason Hedges
Revellers with a Forres Academy banner. Image Jason Hedges
Laura Laird and Katie Gervaise kiss. Image Jason Hedges
David Harrison’s speech at the start of the day. Image Jason Hedges
Dogs Betha and Mojito also looked colourful. Image Jason Hedges
The Moray Pride parade finished at Grant Park. Image Jason Hedges
Pipers also marched through Forres during the parade. Image Jason Hedges

