Takeaways, offices, homes and for sale signs: How 18 bank closures in Buckie, Forres, Keith and rest of Moray have changed high streets

We analyse how Moray businesses have filled the gaps left by bank closures in last 10 years and what buildings are still empty across the region today.

Collage of former banks.
Former banks across Moray have had mixed fortunes. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Moray has been one of the areas devastated most by rural bank closures over the last 10 years.

A decade ago the sight of a Bank of Scotland, Clydesdale or Bank of Scotland in towns and even villages was common in the region.

Today, with just two exceptions, they are almost exclusively restricted to Elgin.

For more than a century banks were ever-present for farming, fishing and retail industries across Moray – until the closures started to come.

The wave of branches shutting their doors has changed high streets forever.

Bank branch closure sign.
Almost all banks in Moray outside Elgin have now been closed. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Some buildings have been filled by thriving businesses that are making a difference in communities. Some are still waiting for their new custodians.

The Press and Journal has looked at every Moray building where there has been a bank closure in the last 10 years to see what has happened to it.

How Forres High Street has changed after bank closures

Forres is the second biggest town in Moray behind Elgin and was left without any banks at all after the Bank of Scotland closed in 2022.

Ten years ago it had four branches with TSB, Clydesdale and Royal Bank of Scotland also having shut up shop since.

However, businesses have been stepping in to fill the gaps and the town is also home to a new service to bring banks back to the town.

Clydesdale

The former Clydesdale bank was in the heart of Forres High Street near the Tolbooth and Mercat Cross.

It had been empty since the branch shut in 2015, but was revived earlier this year as a new “banking hub” operated by the Post Office.

The scheme involves a representative from a different bank attending on a different day each week.

Clydesdale Bank on Forres High Street
Clydesdale Bank on Forres High Street in 2006. Image: DC Thomson
Banking Hub on Forres High Street.
The new Banking Hub in the former Clydesdale Bank in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

TSB

The TSB brank closed in Forres in 2022 but has since been converted into a fitness studio.

Former Forres TSB bank
The former TSB in Forres. Image: Google
Former TSB bank in Forres
The former TSB bank is now home to Barefoot Fitness Studio. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Royal Bank of Scotland

It has been nearly seven years since Royal Bank of Scotland closed in Forres in October 2017.

The building has been empty ever since but is now brightened up every summer with flower baskets from Forres in Bloom.

Former Royal Bank of Scotland in Forres
The Royal Bank of Scotland on Forres High Street. Image: DC Thomson
Former Royal Bank of Scotland in Forres
Flower baskets have been added to the former RBS in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Bank of Scotland

Bank of Scotland was the last to close in Forres in 2022, and the grand 19th Century building has been empty ever since.

No plans have been submitted for the building since the bank closed.

When Bank of Scotland was in Forres. Image: DC Thomson
Former Bank of Scotland in Forres.
The former Bank of Scotland is a large building in Forres. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Big changes at former Lossiemouth banks

Both of the former banks in Lossiemouth have found new purposes since the closures on the Moray coast.

Bank of Scotland

When Bank of Scotland announced in 2018 it would be closing its Lossiemouth site, it sparked concerns about losing the last branch in town.

Plans were approved in 2020 to convert the unit into what is now The Food Vault, which is a Mediterranean grill and burger restaurant.

Former Bank of Scotland in Lossiemouth.
There was a campaign to save the Bank of Scotland branch in Lossiemouth in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
Food Vault takeaway in Lossiemouth
The former bank is now a restaurant and takeaway. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Royal Bank of Scotland

The Royal Bank of Scotland had a prominent site overlooking the town’s harbour, which would once have been full of fishing boats.

The branch shut in 2015 and the building is now home to Stewart Lyon Financial Services.

RBS in Lossiemouth
Former RBS in Lossiemouth. Image: DC Thomson
Stewart Lyon Financial Services
What is now in the former Lossiemouth RBS. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Vacant Buckie banks

Buckie is one of the few Moray communities outside Elgin still to have a bank following closures over the last decade.

TSB still serves customers at Cluny Square after Clydesdale, Royal Bank of Scotland and Bank of Scotland have all pulled out in the last 10 years with Nationwide also closing shortly before.

Royal Bank of Scotland 

The Royal Bank of Scotland closed in Buckie in 2017 and was reopened as Artisan Giftware for several years. However, it is now vacant again.

Buckie Royal Bank of Scotland
Buckie branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. Image: Google
Former Buckie RBS
The former RBS in Buckie is up for sale. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Bank of Scotland 

The Bank of Scotland in Buckie only closed in August and the building has been placed on the market for sale.

Bank of Scotland in Buckie
Bank of Scotland in Buckie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Former Bank of Scotland building
The Buckie Bank of Scotland building is large but divided into separate properties. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Clydesdale

The former Clydesdale bank in Buckie has, however, found a new custodian with the building now a busy Subway sandwich shop.

Clydesdale bank in Buckie
Clydesdale bank in Buckie. Image: Google
Subway in Buckie
Subway takeaway in former Buckie bank. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Keith banks in with the bricks

Keith also has one bank still trading in the town with Virgin Money on Mid Street, fittingly on the corner with Bankers Lane.

Royal Bank of Scotland 

When Royal Bank of Scotland removed their signage in Keith it revealed stonework bearing the name of the firm.

RBS in Keith
Royal Bank of Scotland in Keith. Image: DC Thomson
Former Royal Bank of Scotland in Keith
The former Keith RBS is now a solicitors and estate agents. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Bank of Scotland 

With its prominent A96 location, the Bank of Scotland in Keith has arguably been the most visible former bank in Moray after its closure in 2019.

Work is currently underway to subdivide the ground floor into two separate retail units.

Bank of Scotland in Keith
Bank of Scotland in Keith. Image: Google
Former Bank of Scotland in Keith
Work is underway inside the former Bank of Scotland. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

TSB

Keith TSB
The TSB in Keith closed in 2019. Image: Jasperimage
Former Keith TSB
The former TSB was reopened as The Collagen Clinic but appears to be vacant again now. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Cash worries in Cullen

When the Bank of Scotland closed in Cullen in 2016 it sparked worries about access to cash machines.

The popular tourist town was chosen by ATM operator Link to receive a free-to-access hole in the wall in 2021 due to the worries. 

Former Bank of Scotland in Cullen
Former Bank of Scotland in Cullen. Image: Google
Cullen bridal shop.
The former Cullen bank is now home to bridal shop Be Our Bride. Image: Google

Dufftown and Aberlour bank closures

There are no banks at all now in Moray communities on Speyside following closures in Dufftown and Aberlour.

Royal Bank of Scotland in Dufftown

Former Dufftown RBS.
The RBS branch in Dufftown closed in 2015. Image: DC Thomson
Former Dufftown RBS
A RBS ATM remains at the Dufftown building, which is now home to financial management firms. Image: Google

Clydesdale in Aberlour

Former Clydesdale in Aberlour
The Clydesdale in Aberlour closed in 2017. Image: Google
The former Aberlour bank is now a popular cafe. Image: Google

Bank of Scotland in Aberlour

The Aberlour Bank of Scotland closed in 2014. Image: DC Thomson
Former Aberlour Bank of Scotland
The former Aberlour Bank of Scotland is now a B&B. Image: Google

New homes in Fochabers and Burghead banks

Former banks in both Fochabers and Burghead have now become family homes, or are in the process of becoming one.

Bank of Scotland in Fochabers 

Bank of Scotland in Fochabers
Bank of Scotland closed in Fochabers in 2016. Image: DC Thomson
Former Fochabers bank
Work is underway to convert the former Fochabers bank into a family home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Bank of Scotland in Burghead 

Bank of Scotland in Burghead
The Bank of Scotland in Burghead was dilapidated when it closed in 2014. Image: DC Thomson
Former Burghead bank
The former Bank of Scotland is now a striking family home. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

