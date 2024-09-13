Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say

The return from injury of Dundee United loanee Jack Newman sparks a debate on whether he should oust his Spanish team-mate after three straight shut-outs.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.
Caley Thistle goalkeepers Musa Dibaga, left, and Jack Newman.

Caley Thistle fans reckon goalkeeper Musa Dibaga should keep his place in the team, despite Dundee United loanee Jack Newman being fit again.

Newman is back available following injury for Saturday’s trip to Alloa Athletic in League One tomorrow.

Spanish summer signing Dibaga was brought in as a back-up by manager Duncan Ferguson after he impressed on trial in July.

Following the club’s relegation to the Championship, established number one Mark Ridgers moved on after not being offered a new deal, with long-serving Cammy Mackay joining Highland League contenders Brora Rangers.

With only academy keeper Szymon Rebilas on the books, Ferguson secured 22-year-old Newman from Premiership side Dundee United on a season-long loan and he kept two clean sheets in six appearances before suffering a knee injury.

The question on whether he plays against hosts Alloa is one Ferguson will seek opinion on from his keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Dibaga, who was with Lowland League Bo’ness United last term, made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Montrose and has since helped ICT earn three successive clean sheets.

Inverness goalkeeping coach Stuart Garden, left, and manager Duncan Ferguson, right, standing. Image: Jason Hedges

Dibaga ‘has been safe pair of hands’

Readers on the P&J’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle Facebook page shared their views on whether Dibaga or Newman should start.

George Moodie, of the ICT Supporters’ Trust, said: “Musa has been excellent since coming in and has to keep the shirt.”

George Gordon said: “Three clean sheets speaks for itself” while Sandy Sutherland, of The Wyness Shuffle podcast, stressed: “Dibaga should stay in. Absolutely no reason to drop him – he’s been a safe pair of hands.”

Joanne Bain has also been impressed with the ex-Whitehill Welfare keeper.

She said: “Definitely Dibaga. Much better start to the season. Safe pair of hands so far.”

Michael MacRae said: “The man in possession. More confidence in him. Has been excellent since he came in.”

Stuart Anderson agreed, adding: “Dibaga doesn’t deserve to be dropped. He’s taken his chance while Newman has been out.”

Jack Newman in action for Dundee United during a Premiership match between Dundee United and Kilmarnock at Tannadice in May 2023. Image: SNS.

Could undisclosed clause play a part?

Jordan Swinton wondered whether an undisclosed agreement between Dundee United and Inverness might mean Newman will have to return, although he’d stick with the Spaniard.

He said: “Dibaga 100% should keep his position. At the end of the day, he’s our player and performing well and Newman is a loanee. I just worry that United have inserted a clause in the loan that says he plays whenever fit or has to hit a certain amount of games or we get lumped with an additional fee.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Lynne MacDonald said: “No. I’d stick with Musa, who has been fairly solid.”

Inverness, who are three points off top spot in League One, are seeking their third successive win tomorrow after beating Queen of the South 1-0 in the league then League Two visitors Stirling Albion 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy to secure a last-16 tie at Championship side Livingston. 

More from Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman is back after rehabbing at his parent club Dundee United. Image: Jasperimage
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Jack Newman returns from knee injury
Inverness fans are backing their team in League One this season. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fans embrace new sense of optimism after summer changes
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Ex-Caley Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner doubles claim against club to £140,000
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Jasperimage
Duncan Ferguson: Two-goal striker Adam Brooks 'looks a threat' for Caley Thistle
Caley Thistle forward Adam Brooks, who bagged a brace against Stirling Albion on Saturday. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Caley Thistle's Adam Brooks on proving his worth to manager Duncan Ferguson and league…
Adam Brooks curls home his free-kick goal against Stirling Albion. Image: Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Duncan Ferguson reaction and key points from Caley Thistle's 3-0 SPFL Trust Trophy win…
Former ICT chief executive Scot Gardiner. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle face £70,000 demand from former chief executive Scot Gardiner
Inverness defender Flynn Duffy. Image: Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle's Flynn Duffy suffers punctured lung and two broken ribs
Interim Inverness chief executive officer Charlie Christie offered an update on the club's search for a striker. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle take striker on trial after missing out on Alfie Bavidge
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson concerned as Caley Thistle's injuries stack up

Conversation