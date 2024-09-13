Musa Dibaga or Jack Newman? Caley Thistle fans have their say

Caley Thistle fans reckon goalkeeper Musa Dibaga should keep his place in the team, despite Dundee United loanee Jack Newman being fit again.

Newman is back available following injury for Saturday’s trip to Alloa Athletic in League One tomorrow.

Spanish summer signing Dibaga was brought in as a back-up by manager Duncan Ferguson after he impressed on trial in July.

Following the club’s relegation to the Championship, established number one Mark Ridgers moved on after not being offered a new deal, with long-serving Cammy Mackay joining Highland League contenders Brora Rangers.

With only academy keeper Szymon Rebilas on the books, Ferguson secured 22-year-old Newman from Premiership side Dundee United on a season-long loan and he kept two clean sheets in six appearances before suffering a knee injury.

The question on whether he plays against hosts Alloa is one Ferguson will seek opinion on from his keeper coach Stuart Garden.

Dibaga, who was with Lowland League Bo’ness United last term, made his debut in a 1-1 draw with Montrose and has since helped ICT earn three successive clean sheets.

Dibaga ‘has been safe pair of hands’

Readers on the P&J’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle Facebook page shared their views on whether Dibaga or Newman should start.

George Moodie, of the ICT Supporters’ Trust, said: “Musa has been excellent since coming in and has to keep the shirt.”

George Gordon said: “Three clean sheets speaks for itself” while Sandy Sutherland, of The Wyness Shuffle podcast, stressed: “Dibaga should stay in. Absolutely no reason to drop him – he’s been a safe pair of hands.”

Joanne Bain has also been impressed with the ex-Whitehill Welfare keeper.

She said: “Definitely Dibaga. Much better start to the season. Safe pair of hands so far.”

Michael MacRae said: “The man in possession. More confidence in him. Has been excellent since he came in.”

Stuart Anderson agreed, adding: “Dibaga doesn’t deserve to be dropped. He’s taken his chance while Newman has been out.”

Could undisclosed clause play a part?

Jordan Swinton wondered whether an undisclosed agreement between Dundee United and Inverness might mean Newman will have to return, although he’d stick with the Spaniard.

He said: “Dibaga 100% should keep his position. At the end of the day, he’s our player and performing well and Newman is a loanee. I just worry that United have inserted a clause in the loan that says he plays whenever fit or has to hit a certain amount of games or we get lumped with an additional fee.”

On X, formerly Twitter, Lynne MacDonald said: “No. I’d stick with Musa, who has been fairly solid.”

Inverness, who are three points off top spot in League One, are seeking their third successive win tomorrow after beating Queen of the South 1-0 in the league then League Two visitors Stirling Albion 3-0 in the SPFL Trust Trophy to secure a last-16 tie at Championship side Livingston.