How a karate instructor who has learned with Japanese masters has transformed a former Forres bank into a fitness studio

John Craig has more than 30 years of karate experience.

Since 2006, he has run the Karate Academy Scotland in Elgin.

He also held classes in Forres before Covid halted them.

Over the years, he has travelled across Europe to seminars with Japanese Masters.

Last April, the TSB bank in Forres shut down, with bosses saying more customers turning to online banking was the reason for the closure.

When the prominent High Street building came to the market, John saw it as a opportunity.

In February, we first revealed his plans to transform the former bank at 156 High Street into a fitness studio.

Now seven months on, John and his partner Amanda Walker have opened up the Barefoot Studio.

It will have yoga classes and karate classes run by himself and existing community clubs.

John said: “I decided I wanted to have my own facility after teaching karate for around 30 years.

“I think everyone is finding it hard to find the right facilities.

“So I wanted to find a place that I could sublet out to other clubs who are struggling to find premises.”

He added: ” In Forres, I was teaching for a few years before Covid and facilities stopped hiring out.

“After Covid, we opened up in Elgin for three nights a week once again and this place came about when we started to look at a venue in Forres.

“So it all came together.”

He will continue to travel to mainland Europe for lessons with top instructors, while running the studio.

John said: “After doing karate for so long, I need to keep doing it.

“I don’t want to tie myself down for seven days a week.

“So renting the studio allows me to still travel to go to high-level instructors.

“The closest instructor lives in Switzerland and works in Germany.

“These lessons keep my skills at the top level.”

He hopes the space can promote health and wellbeing.

John said: “I think it is important to have a space to encourage the use of mind and body when exercising through sports like karate and yoga.

“I’m so delighted we are now open after months of work to transform the former bank into a studio.”

One of his first tenants is Teresa Berg who will run her yoga classes inside the facility.

The studio is available for hire by the hour for fitness and wellbeing coaches.

