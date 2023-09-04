How a karate instructor who has learned with Japanese masters has transformed a former Forres bank into a fitness studio

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How a karate instructor who has learned with Japanese masters has transformed a former Forres bank into a fitness studio

John Craig has travelled to Europe over the years to train with Japanese masters.

By Sean McAngus
John Craig with partner and assistant Instructor Amanda Walker pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
John Craig with partner and assistant Instructor Amanda Walker pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

John Craig has more than 30 years of karate experience.

Since 2006, he has run the Karate Academy Scotland in Elgin.

He also held classes in Forres before Covid halted them.

Over the years, he has travelled across Europe to seminars with Japanese Masters.

Last April, the TSB bank in Forres shut down, with bosses saying more customers turning to online banking was the reason for the closure.

When the prominent High Street building came to the market, John saw it as a opportunity.

Here are some pictures of the former bank before the transformation:

The former bank before the transformation.
Work taking place to give new life to the former TSB bank.
Major work to give this building a new purpose .

In February, we first revealed his plans to transform the former bank at 156 High Street into a fitness studio.

Now seven months on, John and his partner Amanda Walker have opened up the Barefoot Studio.

It will have yoga classes and karate classes run by himself and existing community clubs.

John Craig and his partner and assistant instructor Amanda Walker are pictured in the new fitness studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

John said: “I decided I wanted to have my own facility after teaching karate for around 30 years.

“I think everyone is finding it hard to find the right facilities.

“So I wanted to find a place that I could sublet out to other clubs who are struggling to find premises.”

Inside Barefoot studio. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: ” In Forres, I was teaching for a few years before Covid and facilities stopped hiring out.

“After Covid, we opened up in Elgin for three nights a week once again and this place came about when we started to look at a venue in Forres.

“So it all came together.”

Inside the studio. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He will continue to travel to mainland Europe for lessons with top instructors, while running the studio.

John said: “After doing karate for so long, I need to keep doing it.

“I don’t want to tie myself down for seven days a week.

“So renting the studio allows me to still travel to go to high-level instructors.

“The closest instructor lives in Switzerland and works in Germany.

“These lessons keep my skills at the top level.”

Picture of waves in the studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He hopes the space can promote health and wellbeing.

John said: “I think it is important to have a space to encourage the use of mind and body when exercising through sports like karate and yoga.

“I’m so delighted we are now open after months of work to transform the former bank into a studio.”

One of his first tenants is Teresa Berg who will run her yoga classes inside the facility.

The studio is available for hire by the hour for fitness and wellbeing coaches.

Click here to find more about Barefoot Studio.

Are you going to be setting up a new business in Moray? Get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@pressandjournal.co.uk or calling 07813 400566.

Conversation