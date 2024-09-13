Complex project needed to repair landslip before traffic lights can be removed on A96 in Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Complex project needed to repair landslip before traffic lights can be removed on A96 in Keith

Temporary traffic lights have been on the road for nearly two months after damage caused by heavy rain.

By David Mackay
Traffic tailbacks in Keith.
There have been long tailbacks in Keith. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Temporary traffic lights on the A96 Aberdeen road in Keith look set to remain after a landslip nearly two months ago.

Heavy rain in July caused mud, rocks and soil to plummet into the River Isla at Union Bridge.

The damage left the pavement undermined and the road dangerously unsafe to use by HGVs and other vehicles.

Landslip under A96 in Keith.
Debris plunged into the River Isla after the landslip. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Long tailbacks have formed in Keith following the landslip with the A96 reduced to one lane in the area.

Now roads bosses at Amey have revealed repair plans are still being drawn up to fix the damage.

When will landslip damage on A96 in Keith be repaired?

The repairs to the embankment have been complicated due to the damage also including the retaining wall and a drain.

Plans on how to fix the damage is expected to include talks with utility companies as well as Historic Environment Scotland.

Union Bridge is a C-listed structure and has been carrying traffic since 1770, before being widened in 1816 and partially rebuilt in 1912.

Landslip on A96 in Keith
The pavement on the A96 in Keith was undermined after the landslip. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Roads bosses at Amey told the Press and Journal assessments were still being done to determine how to carry out repairs so the A96 traffic lights in Keith can be removed.

A spokesman said: “The local community should be assured that we are continuing work to identify the most appropriate permanent repair solution at Union Bridge and will provide relevant updates when they are available.

“Whilst we acknowledge the impact to road users and the local community, the temporary traffic lights are necessary, along with a safety barrier, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users.

“Once the repair solution has been developed and necessary permissions received, Amey will publish a programme for completing the works.”

