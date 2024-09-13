Complex project needed to repair landslip before traffic lights can be removed on A96 in Keith

Temporary traffic lights on the A96 Aberdeen road in Keith look set to remain after a landslip nearly two months ago.

Heavy rain in July caused mud, rocks and soil to plummet into the River Isla at Union Bridge.

The damage left the pavement undermined and the road dangerously unsafe to use by HGVs and other vehicles.

Long tailbacks have formed in Keith following the landslip with the A96 reduced to one lane in the area.

Now roads bosses at Amey have revealed repair plans are still being drawn up to fix the damage.

When will landslip damage on A96 in Keith be repaired?

The repairs to the embankment have been complicated due to the damage also including the retaining wall and a drain.

Plans on how to fix the damage is expected to include talks with utility companies as well as Historic Environment Scotland.

Union Bridge is a C-listed structure and has been carrying traffic since 1770, before being widened in 1816 and partially rebuilt in 1912.

Roads bosses at Amey told the Press and Journal assessments were still being done to determine how to carry out repairs so the A96 traffic lights in Keith can be removed.

A spokesman said: “The local community should be assured that we are continuing work to identify the most appropriate permanent repair solution at Union Bridge and will provide relevant updates when they are available.

“Whilst we acknowledge the impact to road users and the local community, the temporary traffic lights are necessary, along with a safety barrier, to ensure the safety of pedestrians and road users.

“Once the repair solution has been developed and necessary permissions received, Amey will publish a programme for completing the works.”

Read more about the A96