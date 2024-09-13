Exclusive: Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson suffers second collapsed lung in a year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson suffers second collapsed lung in a year

Undefeated boxer McPherson underwent emergency surgery on a collapsed lung and spent almost a week in hospital.

Gregor McPherson fighting beat Christian Lopes Florez 60-54. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boxer Gregor McPherson has vowed to bounce back “stronger than ever” after suffering a collapsed lung for the second time in a year.

The 20-year-old underwent emergency surgery and is now recuperating after his latest injury nightmare.

In October last year the undefeated ring star suffered a collapsed lung which medics thought may have been caused by a cough.

This time McPherson suffered the injury to a different lung.

He had to withdraw from a scheduled fight against Michael Mooney in Glasgow on September 21 due to the injury.

Gregor McPherson fighting Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson fighting Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

McPherson said: “My lung collapsed, the other side this time.

“It has been tough. I was walking to my car, on my way to strength and conditioning.

“It happened just as I opened the car door.

“I drove there then said to the guy who was doing the strength and conditioning that I didn’t think I should train as I was feeling quite rough.

“I knew straight away as I remembered from last time what it felt like.

“Then I went straight to A&E and they confirmed it had happened again.

“The operation went well.

“They did a different operation this time so fingers crossed that should be it over and done with.

“Having to cancel my fight and not knowing when I will next fight is tough.

“However I will be back stronger.”

Aberdeen. Image shows Gregor McPherson ahead of his fight in May. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘The hardest part is the recovery time as I can’t do anything’

A former Aberdeen FC youth star ,McPherson boasts a flawless professional record of six wins from six bouts.

The recent collapsed lung is the latest injury setback for McPherson, who also suffered a stress fracture to his spine early last year.

McPherson, aka ‘Mean Machine’, had to rest for 10 weeks due to the back injury, ruling him out of a scheduled fight in March 2023.

One of the hottest rising stars in Scottish professional boxing, McPherson is thankful his lung injuries came early in his career.

And he is focused on a bright future.

Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson lands a punch against Christian Lopes Flores at the Beach Ballroom. in May, 2024. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “The operation was similar to the last one but there was a bit more to it this time.

“They took a bit of skin off the wall in the inside so that the lung will stick.

“So that it won’t keep collapsing.

“They said before there was probably a 50% chance of it happening again, now it is under 5%.

“It is much better now.

“I’m thankful I got this now when I’m young because if I got a big title fight in the future and then it happened it could put my career in jeopardy.

“It’s best it happened whilst I’m young.

“I was in hospital for just under a week.

“The hardest part is the recovery time because I can’t do anything.”

Gregor McPherson(black shorts) beats Logan Paling at the Beach Ballroom. Picture by Chris Sumner<br />Taken..

McPherson’s route to full recovery

McPherson was last in action when securing a dominant 60-54 win against Mexican Christian Lopez Flores at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on May 11.

The lightweight insists his rehabilitation from surgery is going well.

And he will get more clarity on a timeframe for a ring return following a discussion with his surgeon next month.

Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Gregor McPherson training ahead of his fight against Christian Lopez Flores. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He said: “Things are going well as I didn’t think I would be as good as I am now.

“Little things like coughing and sneezing were really sore but now I’m doing that with no bother now.

“Hopefully there’s not much longer.”

On a timeframe for a ring return, he said: “I don’t know as I still have to have phone calls with the surgeon so I’ll have to wait and see.

“In four weeks’ time I get a check up call then I should have an answer then.”

