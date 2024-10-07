Buckie Harbour roads closed after late-night oil spill

An oil spill at Buckie Harbour has forced several road closures as workers try to clean it up.

The spill occurred late on Sunday night, mostly affecting Commercial Road, while connected Low Street and Marine Place have been closed due to the incident.

According to local councillor Sonya Warren via social media, oil also spilled into the water at the harbour.

Moray Council has deployed the appropriate teams to clean up the spill using grit which absorbs the liquid and prevents it from spreading further.

Ms Warren added: “The Council Teams are currently working hard to clean everything up.

“A small amount has gone in the water, this is also being dealt with appropriately.

“The gritter is working along the road and has dealt with most of the slippery bits, however cleaning work is ongoing.

“The clean-up should be sorted by mid-morning, and the road will fully open then.”

Being a small but busy port, the closure could cause issues with morning operations for Buckie Harbour.

Moray Council have been contacted for comment.