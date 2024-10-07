Buckie Harbour roads closed after late-night oil spill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Buckie Harbour roads closed after late-night oil spill

Several streets are still shut this morning as the clean-up begins

By Ross Hempseed
Roads closed at Buckie Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.
Roads closed at Buckie Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

An oil spill at Buckie Harbour has forced several road closures as workers try to clean it up.

The spill occurred late on Sunday night, mostly affecting Commercial Road, while connected Low Street and Marine Place have been closed due to the incident.

According to local councillor Sonya Warren via social media, oil also spilled into the water at the harbour.

Moray Council has deployed the appropriate teams to clean up the spill using grit which absorbs the liquid and prevents it from spreading further.

Ms Warren added: “The Council Teams are currently working hard to clean everything up.

Clean-up efforts following oil spill at Buckie Harbour. Image: Jasperimage.

“A small amount has gone in the water, this is also being dealt with appropriately.

“The gritter is working along the road and has dealt with most of the slippery bits, however cleaning work is ongoing.

“The clean-up should be sorted by mid-morning, and the road will fully open then.”

Being a small but busy port, the closure could cause issues with morning operations for Buckie Harbour.

Moray Council have been contacted for comment.

