Friends form ‘life-changing’ Elgin group to improve their lipreading skills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Friends form ‘life-changing’ Elgin group to improve their lipreading skills

The Lighthouse Group is a 'beacon of hope' for those with hearing loss.

Friends have come together after taking a lipreading class. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Friends have come together after taking a lipreading class. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Three friends who connected in a lipreading class have founded their own support group to continue honing their skills.

After their course concluded earlier this year, Sheila Smart, Alison Stockley, and Alex Mair decided to create “The Lighthouse Group” to stay connected and keep improving.

Each of them has a different type of hearing loss and all three participated in the free lipreading classes offered by North East Sensory Services (NESS) between 2018 and 2022.

Alex Mair working with a member of the group. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Alex, 70, from Cullen, told The Press and Journal he is completely deaf in one ear and requires a hearing aid for the other.

He said the lipreading classes rapidly became a crucial part of his day-to-day life,  especially while dealing with feelings of depression.

He said: “It has been a lifeline to me, especially at times when faced with feelings of depression as a result of not being able to socialise.”

Some of the group members including Anke Grant, Sheila West, Alex Mair, Alison Stockley, Frank Green, Sheila Smart and Philip McDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Sheila says lipreading classes ‘boosted her confidence’

Sheila, 64, from Forres, has been using hearing aids since her early 40s and signed up for the classes after finding herself struggling to follow other people’s conversations.

“Lipreading is basically using the eyes to help the ears, using not just lip shapes but also expression, gestures, body language and of course the context,” she said.

“For me, lipreading was about using the skills I already had in understanding spoken English and adding another layer of skill.

“In the end, I found the classes offered so much more.

“They boosted my confidence, helped me understand why I have difficulty understanding another person, why the mistakes in understanding can occur – and most importantly it has helped me to manage my own expectations and those of others.”

Some members of the group learning sign language during a session. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Alison, left, says the classes help her understand the needs of others. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Alison, 74, from Elgin, said that while she only had relatively mild hearing loss, the classes helped her understand the needs of others and the more severe issues they could face.

Alison said: “I had lip-read for years before joining the group and had coped, but, with increasing deafness and its frustrations, I was delighted to find the class.

“It opened my eyes as to the tactics one could develop in lipreading situations of all sorts.”

The Lighthouse Group meet every alternate Wednesday from 10am to 12pm at Elizabeth House in Elgin.

Conversation