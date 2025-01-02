Police on scene following two-car crash on busy Aberdeen road

Police are currently on scene following a two-car crash on a busy Aberdeen road this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11am on Thursday, January 2, on Mounthooly Way near the Co-op store.

The crash involved two vehicles – one being a silver Audi – which blocked the busy road just yards away from First Bus HQ and Police Scotland’s Nelson Street base.

Police cars were spotted on the scene, with the road currently closed to traffic.

Heavy snow has been disrupting traffic across the city and Aberdeenshire today.

It is unknown if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Police have been contacted for comment.