Tractor sheds it load on A96 near Elgin

A tractor has shed its load on the A96 near Elgin.

The vehicle was travelling on the Aberdeen to Inverness road this morning when its load toppled onto the carriageway at Barmuckity roundabout.

Pictures taken at the scene show hay bales piled up at a junction heading west, leading off from the roundabout.

The A96 is currently blocked to traffic.

Traffic has resorted to travelling the wrong way along the route to avoid the blockage.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

