Two husky dogs die alongside owner after being struck by car near Aviemore

Two Husky dogs have died after being struck by a car near Aviemore.

The pets were being walked by their female owner close to the Granish Junction, north of Aviemore, on Friday when tragedy struck.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 9pm.

However, despite their efforts, the 40-year-old female pedestrian and her dogs died at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver of the car was not injured.

The road, which connects the B9152 and the A9 Inverness to Perth slip road, was closed for almost 12 hours as police carried out their investigations.

The road reopened at 8am on Saturday.

Motorists urged to check dashcam footage

Police are now appealing to passing motorists to check their dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Road Policing North, is appealing for witnesses, he said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or either the car or the lady prior to the incident.

“We believe the lady had been in Aviemore just before and had been walking with her two Husky-type dogs at that time.

“If you were driving in the area near where the crash took place and have any dashcam footage of the woman or the car, then please contact police.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3786 of Friday, October 11.