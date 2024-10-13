Two husky dogs die alongside owner after being struck by car near Aviemore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Two husky dogs die alongside owner after being struck by car near Aviemore

They were walking near the Granish Junction when the collision happened.

By Michelle Henderson
The collision happend near the Granish junction, north of Aviemore on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two Husky dogs have died after being struck by a car near Aviemore.

The pets were being walked by their female owner close to the Granish Junction, north of Aviemore, on Friday when tragedy struck.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after 9pm.

However, despite their efforts, the 40-year-old female pedestrian and her dogs died at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver of the car was not injured.

The road, which connects the B9152 and the A9 Inverness to Perth slip road, was closed for almost 12 hours as police carried out their investigations.

The road reopened at 8am on Saturday.

Motorists urged to check dashcam footage

Police are now appealing to passing motorists to check their dashcam footage to assist with their enquiries.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay, Road Policing North, is appealing for witnesses, he said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or either the car or the lady prior to the incident.

“We believe the lady had been in Aviemore just before and had been walking with her two Husky-type dogs at that time.

“If you were driving in the area near where the crash took place and have any dashcam footage of the woman or the car, then please contact police.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 3786 of Friday, October 11.

