A96 reopens at Findhorn Bridge following incident

Police attended an incident at Findhorn Bridge, which closed the A96 Inverness to Elgin road to traffic for a short while.

Emergency services were alerted at around 4pm on Tuesday, October 15.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water rescue unit was also tasked to the scene at Findhorn Bridge, just west of Forres but was stood down.

The A96 – a major route between Inverness and Aberdeen – was closed to traffic but the road has since reopened to traffic.

