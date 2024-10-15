North of Scotland Cup countdown: Meet the driving forces behind finalists Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

North of Scotland Cup countdown: Meet the driving forces behind finalists Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers

Ahead of Saturday's showpiece, we spoke to Clach chairman Chris Stewart and Brora benefactor Ben Mackay.

By Callum Law
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.

New chairman Chris Stewart is hoping to preside over Clachnacuddin’s first silverware in a decade, while benefactor Ben Mackay would like to savour a 14th trophy success since getting involved with Brora Rangers.

The Lilywhites and the Cattachs clash in the North of Scotland Cup final at Station Park, Nairn, on Saturday.

Clach haven’t won silverware since triumphing in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2014.

In contrast, since Mackay became involved with his hometown team Brora in 2012, they have lifted the North of Scotland Cup six times, claimed the Highland League Cup three times and won four Breedon Highland League titles.

Stewart became Clach chairman in May and believes ending the wait for glory would give everyone connected with the Inverness club a tremendous lift.

The 34-year-old said: “If we could be successful it would be a great reward for the work everyone has put in at the club – on the playing side and for all the volunteers who run the club.

“The last silverware was in 2014 and it’s been a long wait. I think if we could win then it would give us a big lift and it would probably get a lot of people talking about Clach and show that we’re serious about change.

“Clach has a rich history and it should be a club that competes for silverware, so if we could win the final it would be a massive thing for the club.

“I’ve followed Clach since I was 10 and seen the highs and lows. It was a real honour for me to take on the role of chairman, and to be part of the club if we won a trophy would be tremendous.”

Mackay’s Brora enjoyment

Mackay, meanwhile, has been the driving force behind the most successful era in Brora’s history.

For the 61-year-old, the joy he has been able to bring to people in the village where he grew up is what continues to motivate him.

Mackay said: “I’m from Brora and used to climb over the wall to watch them when I was a kid.

“I was always fascinated by the club, and for me it has always been about being from Brora and wanting to help make the club successful.

“The enjoyment has been absolutely massive. I’m a competitive person in everything I do – whether it’s a business, sport or anything else.

Ben Mackay celebrates Brora’s first Highland League title triumph with their fans in 2014.

“I thought the enjoyment would come just from winning, but when we won our first league title at Keith in 2014, I watched people that have been following the club for 40 or 50 years in tears at the side of the pitch.

“I realised what it meant to the village because the club hadn’t done it before. To have done what we have in the last 12 years has been hugely rewarding.

“For me, seeing the joy on other people’s faces and knowing that you’re impacting that is incredible.

“I don’t know how much money I’ve put into the club and it’s something I choose not to count.

“If had been about money for me I would have never got involved in the first place.

“Seeing the joy the football club has brought to people and being the guy from the village who has been able to help make it happen makes it a privilege to be involved.”

Cattachs have gone through overhaul as chief looks to ‘leave something behind’

Both Brora and Clach have undergone significant change this season.

For the Cattachs, Steven Mackay has returned as manager and overseen a squad revamp.

Ben Mackay added: “There’s been a lot of change at Brora, but it was change that was needed.

“I always say to people that I want to leave something behind.

Steven Mackay has returned to Brora for a second spell as manager this season.

“We’ve left trophies behind and we’ve made history as a football club, but what I want to leave behind is a sustainable football club that’s in League Two.

“We brought Steven back to the club with that goal, in the next few years we want to be promoted.

“I want us to have the best pitch at our level, the best dressing rooms, the best social club and to be sustainable – that’s what I’m trying to leave behind.”

Lilywhites heading in right direction

Clach also have big ambitions for the future having spent recent years in the bottom half of the Highland League.

Manager Conor Gethins has overhauled the Lilywhites’ squad, and they are sitting fifth in the table. Last weekend Clach surpassed last season’s points total with victory against Turriff United.

Stewart said: “We’re delighted with how things are going so far this season.

“We didn’t want Clach to be finishing second bottom of the league and looking over our shoulder again.

Chris Stewart at Grant Street Park.

“Myself, Grant Munro (the director of football) and Conor had a discussion in pre-season about ambitions for the club.

“We drew up a three to five-year plan of where we want the club to be and we didn’t anticipate getting to a cup final in the first season.

“It’s given everyone around the club a real lift. We’re heading in the right direction, which is pleasing.

“Crowds have increased with fans turning up in good numbers and there’s a lot of positivity about Clach around the town which is good.”

More from Highland League

Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Brora Rangers' Jordan MacRae reveals extent of shoulder problem
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Meeting set to rule on Banks o' Dee Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fate after…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Forres Mechanics boss - 'Unjust' rule change could see Aidan Cruickshank serve Scottish…
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Exclusive: Formartine United's Daniel Park on his retirement from football
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Brechin City v Brora Rangers top-of-the-table clash, plus Lossiemouth…
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Highland League reaction: Kyle Henderson is Wick's hat-trick hero; Buckie Thistle beaten by Forres…
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Reaction and report from the Highland League's top of the table clash between Brechin…
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Highland League results: Top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers draw
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as top two Brechin City and Brora Rangers go…
Brora Rangers' benefactor Ben Mackay, left, and Clachnacuddin chairman Chris Stewart are looking forward to the North of Scotland Cup final.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Boss Colin Charlesworth hails Huntly for reaching final after comeback triumph…

Conversation