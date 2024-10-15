North of Scotland Cup countdown: Meet the driving forces behind finalists Clachnacuddin and Brora Rangers

New chairman Chris Stewart is hoping to preside over Clachnacuddin’s first silverware in a decade, while benefactor Ben Mackay would like to savour a 14th trophy success since getting involved with Brora Rangers.

The Lilywhites and the Cattachs clash in the North of Scotland Cup final at Station Park, Nairn, on Saturday.

Clach haven’t won silverware since triumphing in the R Davidson (Banchory) Highland League Cup in 2014.

In contrast, since Mackay became involved with his hometown team Brora in 2012, they have lifted the North of Scotland Cup six times, claimed the Highland League Cup three times and won four Breedon Highland League titles.

Stewart became Clach chairman in May and believes ending the wait for glory would give everyone connected with the Inverness club a tremendous lift.

The 34-year-old said: “If we could be successful it would be a great reward for the work everyone has put in at the club – on the playing side and for all the volunteers who run the club.

“The last silverware was in 2014 and it’s been a long wait. I think if we could win then it would give us a big lift and it would probably get a lot of people talking about Clach and show that we’re serious about change.

“Clach has a rich history and it should be a club that competes for silverware, so if we could win the final it would be a massive thing for the club.

“I’ve followed Clach since I was 10 and seen the highs and lows. It was a real honour for me to take on the role of chairman, and to be part of the club if we won a trophy would be tremendous.”

Mackay’s Brora enjoyment

Mackay, meanwhile, has been the driving force behind the most successful era in Brora’s history.

For the 61-year-old, the joy he has been able to bring to people in the village where he grew up is what continues to motivate him.

Mackay said: “I’m from Brora and used to climb over the wall to watch them when I was a kid.

“I was always fascinated by the club, and for me it has always been about being from Brora and wanting to help make the club successful.

“The enjoyment has been absolutely massive. I’m a competitive person in everything I do – whether it’s a business, sport or anything else.

“I thought the enjoyment would come just from winning, but when we won our first league title at Keith in 2014, I watched people that have been following the club for 40 or 50 years in tears at the side of the pitch.

“I realised what it meant to the village because the club hadn’t done it before. To have done what we have in the last 12 years has been hugely rewarding.

“For me, seeing the joy on other people’s faces and knowing that you’re impacting that is incredible.

“I don’t know how much money I’ve put into the club and it’s something I choose not to count.

“If had been about money for me I would have never got involved in the first place.

“Seeing the joy the football club has brought to people and being the guy from the village who has been able to help make it happen makes it a privilege to be involved.”

Cattachs have gone through overhaul as chief looks to ‘leave something behind’

Both Brora and Clach have undergone significant change this season.

For the Cattachs, Steven Mackay has returned as manager and overseen a squad revamp.

Ben Mackay added: “There’s been a lot of change at Brora, but it was change that was needed.

“I always say to people that I want to leave something behind.

“We’ve left trophies behind and we’ve made history as a football club, but what I want to leave behind is a sustainable football club that’s in League Two.

“We brought Steven back to the club with that goal, in the next few years we want to be promoted.

“I want us to have the best pitch at our level, the best dressing rooms, the best social club and to be sustainable – that’s what I’m trying to leave behind.”

Lilywhites heading in right direction

Clach also have big ambitions for the future having spent recent years in the bottom half of the Highland League.

Manager Conor Gethins has overhauled the Lilywhites’ squad, and they are sitting fifth in the table. Last weekend Clach surpassed last season’s points total with victory against Turriff United.

Stewart said: “We’re delighted with how things are going so far this season.

“We didn’t want Clach to be finishing second bottom of the league and looking over our shoulder again.

“Myself, Grant Munro (the director of football) and Conor had a discussion in pre-season about ambitions for the club.

“We drew up a three to five-year plan of where we want the club to be and we didn’t anticipate getting to a cup final in the first season.

“It’s given everyone around the club a real lift. We’re heading in the right direction, which is pleasing.

“Crowds have increased with fans turning up in good numbers and there’s a lot of positivity about Clach around the town which is good.”