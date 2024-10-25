Dandy Lion merchandise on the shelves at new St Giles Centre business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Dandy Lion merchandise on the shelves at new St Giles Centre business

Love him or hate him, everyone's got an opinion on Elgin High Street's most colourful character.

By David Mackay
Lee Midlane and Matt Cassells holding up red Dandy Lion hoodie.
The Dandy Lion design will also be available on t-shirts, mugs and tumblers. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Dandy Lion is fronting merchandise for business Box Brand that has opened in the St Giles Centre this week.

Love him or hate him, the colourful character is one of the most recognisable faces on the High Street.

Now new St Giles Centre tenant Box Brand is using a stylised drawing of the statue on merchandise being launched to promote Elgin.

The firm is a spin-off from established town centre business IT Central and has opened with an initial three-month lease.

Bosses want to give the custom-printing its own identity from the current computer and tech repair firm on Harrow Inn Close.

Why Dandy Lion and Elgin merchandise?

Lee Midlane has run IT Central in Elgin town centre since 2015 after spotting a gap in the local market to help with tech problems.

Since then, the company has grown from just two employees to the six it has today.

Now the firm has launched Box Brand to offer custom-made clothing, mugs and tumblers for anyone who has a design.

Gold Dandy Lion design.
Lee Midlane’s son designed the Dandy Lion motif for Box Brand. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, they have also launched their own range of Elgin merchandise to promote the town to visitors.

Mrs Midlane said: “It’s very different from IT Central, so we wanted to keep them separate.

“You can’t buy anything in Elgin with Elgin written on it as a souvenir, so we think there’s a bit of a gap in the market there.

“When we moved in the manager of Waterstones actually came down to ask if that’s what we’re doing, because he says people will regularly ask him where to buy souvenirs.”

Dandy Lion with Elgin High Street behind.
Dandy Lion has supervised all before him on Elgin High Street since December 2016. Image: DC Thomson

The Elgin merchandise features stylised maps of the town, whisky glasses, the cathedral, saltire flags and Highland cows.

And the latest addition to the Box Brand range is a stylised drawing of Dandy Lion.

Lee said: “I love the concept of Dandy Lion, creating a talking a point. Some people really love it.

“It’s very Elgin too, it’s instantly recognisable for locals.”

Why Box Brand has chosen the St Giles Centre to open

Box Brand has signed an initial three-month lease for a unit on the lower floor of the St Giles Centre.

Exclusive data published by the Press and Journal this month revealed the units were just 54% occupied, a figure that will increase to 58% following the most recent opening.

The unit Box Brand has opened in was most recently Witkowski jewellers, but has been vacant for about four years.

Despite the low occupancy, Lee explained she believed the shopping centre still provided an attractive space for Elgin businesses.

Elgin merchandise on shelves.
Elgin tumblers for sale at Box Brand. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

She said: “We initially contacted the centre about doing some of their weekend events, but they offered us this unit on a three-month lease.

“It’s got really good footfall, probably a lot more than people realise with the bus station here.

“It’s also been a lot easier to open temporarily here than it would anywhere else in the town centre.

“All its cost us is £30 for some paint, two days to do it, and we’ve put down some floor tiles that we were gifted.

“If we were to open somewhere else in the town centre, it would cost us a lot more to get ready.”

Conversation