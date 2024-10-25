Drivers to face further delays as roadworks continue on busy Bridge of Don road

Aberdeen drivers will face another week of misery as roadworks continue on a busy Bridge of Don road.

Motorists have been faced with lengthy delays and increased congestion along the A956 Ellon Road while one lane of the busy commuter road heading into the city remains shut.

Unfortunately, SSEN bosses have warned further congestion is expected in the coming days as they carry out a programme of work.

Engineers have been busy making improvements to their underground cable network in the area, requiring them to impose a full lane closure for safety reasons.

The works are set to be complete by November 1, leaving motorists facing a further week or disruption to their daily commute to and from Aberdeen city centre.

In a statement, a spokesperson from SSEN Distribution apologies for the disruption facing drivers.

He said: “We’re currently working on a connection to our underground cable network in the Ellon Road area in Bridge of Don. This work involves excavations on the public highway and so, for the safety of road-users and our teams on site, traffic management is in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 1 November.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this work has caused, and thank the local community and road-users for their patience as we go about our work as safely and as quickly as possible.”

It’s not the first time drivers have faced delays along the route.

Last month, SGN descended on Ellon Road to begin maintenance works on the A92.

Rush-hour traffic was brought to a standstill as traffic was condensed down to one lane.