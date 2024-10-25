Drivers to face further delays as roadworks continue on busy Bridge of Don road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Drivers to face further delays as roadworks continue on busy Bridge of Don road

SSEN has closed one lane of the Ellon Road to make improvements to an underground cable network.

By Michelle Henderson
Cars lined up next to lane closure on Ellon Road.
North-east drivers are facing another week of delays as roadworks on Ellon Road continue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen drivers will face another week of misery as roadworks continue on a busy Bridge of Don road.

Motorists have been faced with lengthy delays and increased congestion along the A956 Ellon Road while one lane of the busy commuter road heading into the city remains shut.

Unfortunately, SSEN bosses have warned further congestion is expected in the coming days as they carry out a programme of work.

Engineers have been busy making improvements to their underground cable network in the area, requiring them to impose a full lane closure for safety reasons.

Left hand lane closed due to Ellon road roadworks.
Motorists have been facing lengthy delays on Ellon Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The works are set to be complete by November 1, leaving motorists facing a further week or disruption to their daily commute to and from Aberdeen city centre.

In a statement, a spokesperson from SSEN Distribution apologies for the disruption facing drivers.

He said: “We’re currently working on a connection to our underground cable network in the Ellon Road area in Bridge of Don. This work involves excavations on the public highway and so, for the safety of road-users and our teams on site, traffic management is in place for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 1 November.

“We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this work has caused,  and thank the local community and road-users for their patience as we go about our work as safely and as quickly as possible.”

It’s not the first time drivers have faced delays along the route.

Last month, SGN descended on Ellon Road to begin maintenance works on the A92.

Rush-hour traffic was brought to a standstill as traffic was condensed down to one lane.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mum Karolina thought she would never see her little boy, Eddie, again. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I didn't want Eddie to die alone': Mum tells of horror moment she was…
Inverurie Christmas events.
All you need to know about Inverurie's Christmas event line-up
Fans queued from around 7.30am ahead of the shop opening at 9.30am. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC fans queue out the door for 'exclusive' Adidas collaboration
Adam Comiskey appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Man who domestically abused wife over seven years warned he narrowly avoided prison
Milo was attacked in Torry earlier this month
Dog attack in Torry leaves 'shaken' pup with gruesome lip injury
Norman Esslemont has offered to help fund a legal challenge against Aberdeen City Council's bus gates.
Moreen Simpson: Hooray for Aberdeen hero putting hand in pocket to take on local…
Albert Fyfe.
Royal Northern Agricultural Society gong for 'unsung hero'
Neurosurgeon Anastasios Giamouriadis and patient Doreen Adams pictured in hospital theatre
Meet the Aberdeen surgeon removing brain tumours through eyebrows
Property illuminated in orange as smoke rises from a fire in the back garden of a residential property,
Fire breaks out in garden of Bridge of Don home
Former council leader Mark Findlater defected to Reform. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Two Aberdeenshire councillors defect to Nigel Farage’s Reform after quitting Tories
4

Conversation