Man arrested following two car crash on the A941

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Man arrested following two car crash on the A941

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon north of Elgin.

By Ross Hempseed
The crash involved two vehicles including a Black BMW. Image: Jasperimage
The crash involved two vehicles including a Black BMW. Image: Jasperimage

A man has been arrested following a two car crash on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The crash occurred at around 12.45pm on Tuesday, October 22, and involved two vehicles including a Black BMW.

It happened on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road at its junction with the B9135.

Emergency services were called to the scene including police and ambulance, with officers closing the busy road to investigate before reopening at 3pm.

crash on A941 Lossiemouth
The A941 was closed at the junction with the B9135. Image: Jasperimage

Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday, October 22, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A941.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Moray

Isabella Turner.
'Extraordinary' Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children
Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
New boilers being installed at Moray Leisure Centre following cold water complaints
Planning permission has been granted for 148 at Findrassie on the outskirts of Elgin. But there are concerns an increase in traffic at areas in the town. Image: Google Street View
Fears of traffic backing up on Elgin to Lossiemouth road as 148 new homes…
A Romanian Air Force MiG 21, Royal Air Force Typhoon and German Luftwaffe Eurofighter during a military exercise. Image: RAF Lossiemouth
German submarine-hunting planes to operate from RAF Lossiemouth
2
traffic at the junction with Edgar Road and The Wards, at Arnold Clark.
Warning Elgin 'still paying the price for ditching Western Link Road' as 100-home plan…
Cath Bowie is the face of Ikea's new gaming furniture collection. Image: Roddy Mackay/IKEA
Fortnite-famous Moray gran chosen as face of new Ikea gaming collection
crash on A941 Lossiemouth
A941 reopens after two vehicle crash at Lossiemouth
ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Back on track or still delays on the line: How many of Elgin's trains…
Police at Morriston Road in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage.
Man taken to hospital as busy Elgin road cordoned off by police
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds