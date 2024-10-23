Man arrested following two car crash on the A941

A man has been arrested following a two car crash on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The crash occurred at around 12.45pm on Tuesday, October 22, and involved two vehicles including a Black BMW.

It happened on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road at its junction with the B9135.

Emergency services were called to the scene including police and ambulance, with officers closing the busy road to investigate before reopening at 3pm.

Police have now confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the crash.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.45pm on Tuesday, October 22, we received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A941.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”