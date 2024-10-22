A941 reopens after two vehicle crash at Lossiemouth

The A941 has reopened following a crash near Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were called to the Moray town after the two vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.

The road was closed at its junction with the B9135 for about one and a half hours and reopened just before 3pm.

Police had previously asked drivers to avoid the area.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “The A941 at the junction with the B9135 has reopened following a report of a crash.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

SAS has been approached for a statement.

