Home News Moray

A941 reopens after two vehicle crash at Lossiemouth

Emergency services were called to the busy road at its junction with the B9135 on Tuesday afternoon.

By Alberto Lejarraga
crash on A941 Lossiemouth
The A941 is closed at the junction with the B9135. Image: Jasperimage

The A941 has reopened following a crash near Lossiemouth.

Emergency services were called to the Moray town after the two vehicle crash earlier this afternoon.

The road was closed at its junction with the B9135 for about one and a half hours and reopened just before 3pm.

Police had previously asked drivers to avoid the area.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

A941 reopens after crash at Lossiemouth

Police Scotland’s Facebook reads: “The A941 at the junction with the B9135 has reopened following a report of a crash.

“Motorists are thanked for their patience.”

The road has now reopened. Image: Jasperimage

SAS has been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

