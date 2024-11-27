All you need to know about Elgin’s biggest Christmas market of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Elgin’s biggest Christmas market of the year

Hundreds of locals are expected to attend the event on December 14.

By Ena Saracevic
Hundreds of people at the Christmas market
Image: Moray Markets

Elgin’s biggest Christmas market is coming back for its fifth year.

The Elgin Giant Christmas market, organised by Moray Markets, will bring more than 100 stalls to Moray Sports Centre.

Ericka Murchison, organiser, said: “Moray Markets are filled with warmth and joy to return to Elgin Sports Centre for the 5th year in a row.

“We’re delighted to have the whole hall for what promises to be a truly festive event. It’s the perfect spot to tick off your Christmas list all in one place.”

Dozens of people and stalls at the Elgin Christmas market.
Hundreds of locals are expected to turn-out to the market. Image: Moray Markets.

When is Elgin’s big Christmas market?

Taking place on December 14, the Moray Markets event – which is free to attend – will begin at 10am at Moray Sports Centre and will run until 3pm.

Those hoping to make a visit will be able to park at Moray Sports Centre.

Over a hundred stalls will be offering items ranging from cakes and bakes to jewellery and crafts.

There will also be stalls selling more unique items like Pokémon collection cards.

A variety of festive decorations will also be for sale including Christmas wreaths.

What else will there be on the day?

The sports centre’s onsite cafe will be working as usual for customers to use.

For younger guests, Moray Markets will be offering a nutcracker hunt.

A face painter will also be in attendance.

Cakes and bakes at last year's market.
A variety of cakes and bakes will be for sale. Image: Moray Markets
Members of Highland Cosplays attend the market.
A character from Ghostbusters at last year’s Christmas market. Image: Moray Markets.

Highland Cosplay will also be making an appearance at the event.

They are a group of local cosplayers who attend events as popular characters.

The group also attended Elgin BID’s Halloween event and market.

A variety of charity stalls will be offering tombolas and games to take part in too.

The organiser has said Santa will be flying over from lap land for the special event.

The team at Enable who were at last year's Elgin Giant Christmas market.
Enable at the Christmas market last year. Image: Moray Markets

