All you need to know about Elgin’s biggest Christmas market of the year

Elgin’s biggest Christmas market is coming back for its fifth year.

The Elgin Giant Christmas market, organised by Moray Markets, will bring more than 100 stalls to Moray Sports Centre.

Ericka Murchison, organiser, said: “Moray Markets are filled with warmth and joy to return to Elgin Sports Centre for the 5th year in a row.

“We’re delighted to have the whole hall for what promises to be a truly festive event. It’s the perfect spot to tick off your Christmas list all in one place.”

When is Elgin’s big Christmas market?

Taking place on December 14, the Moray Markets event – which is free to attend – will begin at 10am at Moray Sports Centre and will run until 3pm.

Those hoping to make a visit will be able to park at Moray Sports Centre.

Over a hundred stalls will be offering items ranging from cakes and bakes to jewellery and crafts.

There will also be stalls selling more unique items like Pokémon collection cards.

A variety of festive decorations will also be for sale including Christmas wreaths.

What else will there be on the day?

The sports centre’s onsite cafe will be working as usual for customers to use.

For younger guests, Moray Markets will be offering a nutcracker hunt.

A face painter will also be in attendance.

Highland Cosplay will also be making an appearance at the event.

They are a group of local cosplayers who attend events as popular characters.

The group also attended Elgin BID’s Halloween event and market.

A variety of charity stalls will be offering tombolas and games to take part in too.

The organiser has said Santa will be flying over from lap land for the special event.