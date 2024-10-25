Air ambulance sent to crash on the A98 near Fochabers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Air ambulance sent to crash on the A98 near Fochabers

The road is closed in both directions and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

By Ross Hempseed
Breaking News image.
The accident involved just one vehicle. Image: DC Thomson.

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance are in attendance at a crash on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road.

The accident, involving just one vehicle, happened north of Moray Monster Trails near Fochabers at around 8.30am this morning.

Emergency services including police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance were all deployed to the scene.

It is understood the vehicle involved came off the road.

It is as yet unknown if there are any injuries.

A fire spokesperson confirmed they received a call-out to a one-vehicle crash on the A98 at 8.44am and deployed two appliances – one from Buckie and one from Keith to attend.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that “one ambulance, our trauma team and an air ambulance” were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson has added: “The A98 near Fochabers roundabout is closed in both directions following a crash.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

AA Traffic News has reported queuing traffic along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

More from Moray

Drugs kingpin Christopher Smith has been jailed after being snared when his underling Iain 'Jock' McKenzie died in a car crash in Moray. Picture: Jasper Image.
Revealed: How Elgin drugs kingpin was snared after underling died in fatal Moray car…
Moray Reach Out Embroidery is celebrating 10 years in business
Meet the talented Elgin stitchers embroidering items for local businesses
View of Dr Gray's Hospital dome entrance with sign in front.
Dr Gray's: Surprise inspection lays bare 'extreme pressures' on Moray's flagship hospital
Flowers laid at the A941/B9135 junction where two teens were killed earlier this year. Image: DC Thomson.
'We're losing track of accidents on notorious A941 - please take action now'
Isabella Turner.
'Extraordinary' Moray teen receives prestigious award for helping armed forces children
Moray Leisure Centre exterior.
New boilers being installed at Moray Leisure Centre following cold water complaints
The crash involved two vehicles including a Black BMW. Image: Jasperimage
Man arrested following two car crash on the A941
Planning permission has been granted for 148 at Findrassie on the outskirts of Elgin. But there are concerns an increase in traffic at areas in the town. Image: Google Street View
Fears of traffic backing up on Elgin to Lossiemouth road as 148 new homes…
A Romanian Air Force MiG 21, Royal Air Force Typhoon and German Luftwaffe Eurofighter during a military exercise. Image: RAF Lossiemouth
German submarine-hunting planes to operate from RAF Lossiemouth
2
traffic at the junction with Edgar Road and The Wards, at Arnold Clark.
Warning Elgin 'still paying the price for ditching Western Link Road' as 100-home plan…

Conversation