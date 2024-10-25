Air ambulance sent to crash on the A98 near Fochabers

Police, fire crews and an air ambulance are in attendance at a crash on the A98 Fochabers to Cullen road.

The accident, involving just one vehicle, happened north of Moray Monster Trails near Fochabers at around 8.30am this morning.

Emergency services including police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance were all deployed to the scene.

It is understood the vehicle involved came off the road.

It is as yet unknown if there are any injuries.

A fire spokesperson confirmed they received a call-out to a one-vehicle crash on the A98 at 8.44am and deployed two appliances – one from Buckie and one from Keith to attend.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that “one ambulance, our trauma team and an air ambulance” were sent to the scene.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson has added: “The A98 near Fochabers roundabout is closed in both directions following a crash.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible.”

AA Traffic News has reported queuing traffic along the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.