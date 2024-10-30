Officers seeking help from public to trace woman, 33, last seen in Buckie

A 33-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Buckie area.

Danielle Smith, from Buckie, was last seen in the area on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 29.

Officers say they are seeking the assistance of the public to help them trace the 33-year-old.

She is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, with long brown hair.

Danielle was last seen wearing a blue gilet, grey hooded top, blue leggings and brown Ugg boots.

Anyone with information which would be of assistance in tracing Danielle is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote PS-20241029-4085