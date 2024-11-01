Stagecoach driver in Elgin says ‘nothing has changed’ at bus station since death of colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Stagecoach driver in Elgin says ‘nothing has changed’ at bus station since death of colleague

The bus driver has likened Elgin bus station to "a zoo" with teens regularly smoking, drinking and shouting.

By David Mackay
Silhoutted figure at Elgin bus station.
A Stagecoach bus driver has spoken out about continuing anti-social behaviour in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A Stagecoach driver in Elgin has demanded urgent action in tackling anti-social behaviour at the bus station – arguing “nothing has changed” since the death of colleague Keith Rollinson earlier this year.

Last month a 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Rollinson after headbutting and punching him while drunk.

But concerns about the behaviour of youths have been ongoing for several years.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with starting a fire at the neighbouring Poundland store in August 2022.

The same year local Stagecoach management described regular fights at the bus station, revealing it had stopped some drivers from going to work.

Bus driver Keith Rollinson was killed by a teenager at Elgin Bus Station.

Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour across Moray nearly doubled in 2023 with the bus station area described as a hotspot.

Now an Elgin bus driver says wider action is needed across the town to change the behaviour of the teens, who they say are predominantly “bored” 12 to 15 years old.

‘They treat Elgin bus drivers as if they’re fair game’

The Stagecoach bus driver told the Press and Journal they regularly encounter “aggressive” behaviour in Elgin bus station during their shifts.

Incidents within recent weeks have included witnessing a teenager standing on the yellow rails at a stance while shouting abuse.

A boy as young as 12 aggressively asked “Have you got a problem with that?” when it was pointed out he was getting off at the wrong stop.

And witnessing an 85-year-old passenger being verbally abused by two young teenage brothers.

The bus driver said: “I don’t think it was as bad as this previously, or maybe I just didn’t realise.

Buses parked at Elgin bus station.
Worries have been growing at Elgin bus station for several years. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“Elgin bus station is like a zoo now. I haven’t seen anywhere near the same kind of behaviour along the routes I drive.

“It’s got to the stage now where some of the drivers don’t like walking to Aldi. They just don’t want to go out of the bus station on their own.

“There’s always someone there smoking, drinking or shouting. It’s like running the gauntlet.”

They added: “Everybody was really shaken up when Keith died and nothing has changed.

“There was private security there on Friday and Saturday nights for a month, and then it stopped.

“You don’t see the police there. I know they’re stretched too, they’re probably away dealing with other things themselves.”

‘Somebody needs to show these teenagers there’s another path’

The bus driver told the Press and Journal they believe more needs to be done in Elgin town centre to divert the teens away from the bus station.

They argue that giving the youths positive opportunities and role models could help foster a sense of “citizenship” in the town.

They said: “The teenagers that hang about there, and there’s a core of about half a dozen of them all generally between 12 and 15, just seem to treat bus drivers as if they’re fair game. It’s a kind of open season.

Passengers boarding bus at Elgin bus station.
Elgin bus station is a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The worst part is I think they’re just bored. They’ve probably never had a nice word said to them.

“It’s such a big problem. It’s bigger than Stagecoach. What can they do? It’s not their job to give these kids something to do at night.

“We really need to research what makes a good youth centre, and then open it in the centre of Elgin, because I don’t think there’s any other way.

“Even just hobbies. Has anyone given these kids a musical instrument to play? Or taken them sailing?

“It doesn’t matter what it is, really. Somebody just needs to show them there’s another path.”

Anti-social behaviour plan being drawn up for Elgin

Tackling anti-social behaviour in the area surrounding the bus station and across the community has been identified as a key aim for Elgin Town Board, which has a £20 million pot of UK Government money to spend on projects.

Safety and security for locals and businesses has been identified as a priority for the funding.

Two police officers on Elgin High Street.
An anti-social behaviour action plan for Elgin is being developed. Image: DC Thomson

It includes proposals for specific actions aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour and reducing reoffending, like targeted sports programmes, mentoring, diversion tactics for young offenders and focused deterrent strategies.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to install new CCTV systems, improve streetlights and work with police to target hotspot areas and work on problem-orientated solutions.

Funding for the projects was confirmed by the UK Government this week with the cash due to be spent over the next 10 years.

