Stagecoach driver in Elgin says ‘nothing has changed’ at bus station since death of colleague

A Stagecoach driver in Elgin has demanded urgent action in tackling anti-social behaviour at the bus station – arguing “nothing has changed” since the death of colleague Keith Rollinson earlier this year.

Last month a 16-year-old boy, who was 15 at the time, pleaded guilty to causing the death of Mr Rollinson after headbutting and punching him while drunk.

But concerns about the behaviour of youths have been ongoing for several years.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with starting a fire at the neighbouring Poundland store in August 2022.

The same year local Stagecoach management described regular fights at the bus station, revealing it had stopped some drivers from going to work.

Meanwhile, anti-social behaviour across Moray nearly doubled in 2023 with the bus station area described as a hotspot.

Now an Elgin bus driver says wider action is needed across the town to change the behaviour of the teens, who they say are predominantly “bored” 12 to 15 years old.

‘They treat Elgin bus drivers as if they’re fair game’

The Stagecoach bus driver told the Press and Journal they regularly encounter “aggressive” behaviour in Elgin bus station during their shifts.

Incidents within recent weeks have included witnessing a teenager standing on the yellow rails at a stance while shouting abuse.

A boy as young as 12 aggressively asked “Have you got a problem with that?” when it was pointed out he was getting off at the wrong stop.

And witnessing an 85-year-old passenger being verbally abused by two young teenage brothers.

The bus driver said: “I don’t think it was as bad as this previously, or maybe I just didn’t realise.

“Elgin bus station is like a zoo now. I haven’t seen anywhere near the same kind of behaviour along the routes I drive.

“It’s got to the stage now where some of the drivers don’t like walking to Aldi. They just don’t want to go out of the bus station on their own.

“There’s always someone there smoking, drinking or shouting. It’s like running the gauntlet.”

They added: “Everybody was really shaken up when Keith died and nothing has changed.

“There was private security there on Friday and Saturday nights for a month, and then it stopped.

“You don’t see the police there. I know they’re stretched too, they’re probably away dealing with other things themselves.”

‘Somebody needs to show these teenagers there’s another path’

The bus driver told the Press and Journal they believe more needs to be done in Elgin town centre to divert the teens away from the bus station.

They argue that giving the youths positive opportunities and role models could help foster a sense of “citizenship” in the town.

They said: “The teenagers that hang about there, and there’s a core of about half a dozen of them all generally between 12 and 15, just seem to treat bus drivers as if they’re fair game. It’s a kind of open season.

“The worst part is I think they’re just bored. They’ve probably never had a nice word said to them.

“It’s such a big problem. It’s bigger than Stagecoach. What can they do? It’s not their job to give these kids something to do at night.

“We really need to research what makes a good youth centre, and then open it in the centre of Elgin, because I don’t think there’s any other way.

“Even just hobbies. Has anyone given these kids a musical instrument to play? Or taken them sailing?

“It doesn’t matter what it is, really. Somebody just needs to show them there’s another path.”

Anti-social behaviour plan being drawn up for Elgin

Tackling anti-social behaviour in the area surrounding the bus station and across the community has been identified as a key aim for Elgin Town Board, which has a £20 million pot of UK Government money to spend on projects.

Safety and security for locals and businesses has been identified as a priority for the funding.

It includes proposals for specific actions aimed at preventing anti-social behaviour and reducing reoffending, like targeted sports programmes, mentoring, diversion tactics for young offenders and focused deterrent strategies.

Meanwhile, there are also plans to install new CCTV systems, improve streetlights and work with police to target hotspot areas and work on problem-orientated solutions.

Funding for the projects was confirmed by the UK Government this week with the cash due to be spent over the next 10 years.

Read more from Elgin