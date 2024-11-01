Turbine blade snaps at controversial Shetland wind farm

Concerns have been raised about a turbine blade snapping at a wind farm in Shetland.

The Viking Wind Farm turbine has been disabled and the surrounding area ‘made safe’ after the damage was identified on October 30.

The incident puts the durability of the turbines under the microscope, with the development yet to “be exposed to the full severity of a Shetland winter”.

Viking Wind Farm has 103 turbines and first generated power in June 2024, after more than 15 years in development.

It was originally a joint venture with the Shetland community before SSE Renewables became the sole owner in 2019.

It has, however, faced criticism from locals, with some saying it “has caused significant division in our community”.

Green councillor Alex Armitage previously told Shetland News: “Shetland’s renewable energy resources should be used to build wealth into our community, not extracted for private profit.”

Volunteer group Sustainable Shetland legally opposed the construction of the wind farm in 2015.

They took their fight to the UK Supreme Court on the basis that the development could lead to a decline in whimbrel birds, but judges rejected their concerns and endorsed the planning consent.

A group spokesperson said: “That a turbine blade should fail so soon after the windfarm was operational is very concerning.

“It should trigger a full inspection of all the blades.

“A repair is likely to take some time as the cranes used in the erection of the wind farm are no longer in Shetland.

“This does not inspire confidence in the longevity of the wind farm.

“It has yet to be exposed to the full severity of a Shetland winter.”

Investigation into damaged turbine begins

An SSE Renewables spokesperson said: “We are aware of a damaged blade on a wind turbine at Viking Wind Farm.

“In line with our established safety procedures, the wind turbine has been disabled and access to the turbine and the surrounding area has been restricted and made safe.

“No one was injured, or in the vicinity at the time the damage was sustained.

“We are working closely with the turbine manufacturer, Vestas, which has initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.”

A Vestas spokesperson added: “On 30 October 2024, a V117-4.2 MW wind turbine experienced blade damage at the Viking wind farm.

“All plants and personnel are safe and accounted for, the site has been secured, and there were no injuries.

“Vestas will work with the customer to determine the root cause.”