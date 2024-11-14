Moray brand to become team partner of F1 giants Ferrari

A Moray-based business is set to become the “official team partner” of Formula One giants Scuderia Ferrari.

Whisky firm Chivas Regal – whose home and visitor centre is at the Strathisla distillery in Keith – has agreed a deal with the iconic Italian racing team.

The manufacturer is the sport’s oldest surviving name and its most successful.

The multi-year partnership has been struck ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.

The event takes place between November 21 – 23.

This will be the first time Chivas Regal’s logo will be seen on the team’s merchandise from next year and beyond.

British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton will also showcase the Moray brand in 2025.

The superstar will race in his debut season for the team, who are headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

He will compete alongside former rival Charles LeClerc.

Shining a light on life off-track, the collaboration will offer a fresh perspective on Scuderia Ferrari.

The brand was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1929.

Chivas Regal partners Ferrari

The partnership will also be used for Chivas Regal to raise awareness about the dangers of drink-driving.

The project, which is due to launch next year, will follow recent responsible drinking campaigns run by the whisky company in markets worldwide, including Japan and Mexico.

Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues said: “This partnership marks a significant gear shift as we accelerate into a new era in sports culture for Chivas Regal.

“Since its foundation, Scuderia Ferrari HP has been a true pioneer at the forefront of culture, making it the perfect partner for us to usher in this new chapter.”

Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team principal, added: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Chivas Regal, with whom we share the values of striving for excellence, attention to detail and craftsmanship – founded on years of tradition, while constantly evolving.