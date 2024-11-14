Moray brand to become team partner of F1 giants Ferrari

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Moray brand to become team partner of F1 giants Ferrari

The label will be promoted on cars driven by Lewis Hamilton next year.

By Chris Cromar
Chivas Regal/Ferrari Scuderia partnership agreement.
Chivas Regal from Keith has entered into a partnership with F1 team Ferrari Scuderia. Image: Chivas Regal.

A Moray-based business is set to become the “official team partner” of Formula One giants Scuderia Ferrari.

Whisky firm Chivas Regal – whose home and visitor centre is at the Strathisla distillery in Keith – has agreed a deal with the iconic Italian racing team.

The manufacturer is the sport’s oldest surviving name and its most successful.

The multi-year partnership has been struck ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.

The event takes place between November 21 – 23.

This will be the first time Chivas Regal’s logo will be seen on the team’s merchandise from next year and beyond.

British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton will also showcase the Moray brand in 2025.

The superstar will race in his debut season for the team, who are headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

He will compete alongside former rival Charles LeClerc.

Lewis Hamilton.
British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari Scuderia next year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Shining a light on life off-track, the collaboration will offer a fresh perspective on Scuderia Ferrari.

The brand was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1929.

Chivas Regal whisky.
Chivas Regal, produced by Chivas Brothers in Keith, has entered into a partnership with F1 team Ferrari Scuderia. Image: Shutterstock.

Chivas Regal partners Ferrari

The partnership will also be used for Chivas Regal to raise awareness about the dangers of drink-driving.

The project, which is due to launch next year, will follow recent responsible drinking campaigns run by the whisky company in markets worldwide, including Japan and Mexico.

Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues.
Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues said the partnership “marks a significant gear shift” for the company. Image: Chivas Regal.

Chivas Brothers chairman and chief executive Jean-Etienne Gourgues said: “This partnership marks a significant gear shift as we accelerate into a new era in sports culture for Chivas Regal.

“Since its foundation, Scuderia Ferrari HP has been a true pioneer at the forefront of culture, making it the perfect partner for us to usher in this new chapter.”

Frederic Vasseur.
Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team principal Frederic Vasseur said the partnership will be “beneficial” for both brands. Image: Chivas Regal.

Frederic Vasseur,  Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team principal, added: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Chivas Regal, with whom we share the values of striving for excellence, attention to detail and craftsmanship – founded on years of tradition, while constantly evolving.

Conversation