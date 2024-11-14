Cullen mum to open ‘magical’ and ‘mystical’ gift shop selling everything from crystals to ‘witchy’ books

A Moray mum is opening a ‘mystical’ gift shop in Cullen.

Wyrd and Whimsy opens at 2 Seafield Street tomorrow (November 15) – and owner Deedee Rush says customers can expect everything from crystals and ‘witchy’ books to holistic healing.

The 44-year-old told The Press and Journal she had been thinking about starting her own business for ‘quite some time’ before taking the plunge.

She said: “They say to stick to what you know and love, don’t they – the shop’s going to be a bit of everything I love.

“I definitely wanted it to be in Cullen as I really love the area and have lived here for years.”

Deedee says she was inspired by the owner of her current workplace, Sauna at the Kings.

The sauna, overlooking Cullen Beach, was founded by primary school teacher and artist Becky Gorrara.

Deedee was also inspired by her parents, who owned antiques shop Bits ‘N’ Bobs for 25 years before retiring.

She added: “I always wanted to do something like it but my background is a little different, hence my shop being different to what they did.”

Deedee says she’s been interested in holistic healing for as long as she can remember.

When her daughter started to suffer from skin troubles, she created a moisturiser from natural remedies.

“That’s when I started to make my own moisturisers and remedies,” she said.

“The idea was to go into business with it back then but it didn’t really work out.

“So now that she’s older, it’s all kind of coming together.”

A dedicated space for creative and healing workshops

Along with her natural and holistic remedies, there will be a range of ‘magical’ items on offer.

Candles, crystals, incense, tarot decks and books about magical healing will all be available.

Vendors include Rag n Bone Jewellery, Crone Arts, Seven Chaga and Bead Buggie.

Connected to her shop is a second room for creative and healing workshops.

Deedee said: “One use of it will be for therapists to come and do treatments.

“I’d like to host evenings where we talk about health and wellbeing.

“Arts and crafts, poetry – if it’s got a bit of creativity to it then it’ll be happening.”

Wyrd and Whimsy opening coincides with full moon

The reasoning behind this weekend’s opening was that it coincided with the full moon.

The grand opening of Wyrd and Whimsy takes place on Friday November 15 at noon.