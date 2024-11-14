Cullen mum to open ‘magical’ and ‘mystical’ gift shop selling everything from crystals to ‘witchy’ books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Cullen mum to open ‘magical’ and ‘mystical’ gift shop selling everything from crystals to ‘witchy’ books

Deedee Rush said the shop will have a focus on natural and holistic healing.

The shop will have a range of holistic and mystical items. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The shop will have a range of holistic and mystical items. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray mum is opening a ‘mystical’ gift shop in Cullen.

Wyrd and Whimsy opens at 2 Seafield Street tomorrow (November 15)  – and owner Deedee Rush says customers can expect everything from crystals and ‘witchy’ books to holistic healing.

The 44-year-old told The Press and Journal she had been thinking about starting her own business for ‘quite some time’ before taking the plunge.

Deedee installed a fireplace to create a more ‘cosy’ feel to the store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
A range of soaps on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

She said: “They say to stick to what you know and love, don’t they – the shop’s going to be a bit of everything I love.

“I definitely wanted it to be in Cullen as I really love the area and have lived here for years.”

Deedee says she was inspired by the owner of her current workplace, Sauna at the Kings.

The sauna, overlooking Cullen Beach, was founded by primary school teacher and artist Becky Gorrara.

Deedee was also inspired by her parents, who owned antiques shop Bits ‘N’ Bobs for 25 years before retiring.

She added: “I always wanted to do something like it but my background is a little different, hence my shop being different to what they did.”

Wyrd and Whimsy also has a range of jewellery on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Candles and crystals are among the many products the shop has on sale. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Deedee says she’s been interested in holistic healing for as long as she can remember.

When her daughter started to suffer from skin troubles, she created a moisturiser from natural remedies.

“That’s when I started to make my own moisturisers and remedies,” she said.

“The idea was to go into business with it back then but it didn’t really work out.

“So now that she’s older, it’s all kind of coming together.”

A dedicated space for creative and healing workshops

Along with her natural and holistic remedies, there will be a range of ‘magical’ items on offer.

Candles, crystals, incense, tarot decks and books about magical healing will all be available.

Vendors include Rag n Bone Jewellery, Crone Arts, Seven Chaga and Bead Buggie.

Some tarot decks in the store. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Some natural remedies are on offer. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Connected to her shop is a second room for creative and healing workshops.

 

Deedee said: “One use of it will be for therapists to come and do treatments.

“I’d like to host evenings where we talk about health and wellbeing.

“Arts and crafts, poetry – if it’s got a bit of creativity to it then it’ll be happening.”

Wyrd and Whimsy opening coincides with full moon

The reasoning behind this weekend’s opening was that it coincided with the full moon.

The grand opening of Wyrd and Whimsy takes place on Friday November 15 at noon.

Conversation