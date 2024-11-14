Families excited to see glittering festive season kick off in Aberdeen as village returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Families excited to see glittering festive season kick off in Aberdeen as village returns

The Christmas Village will be open seven days a week until December 31.

By Ellie Milne
Family on ride at Christmas Village
Families are braving new thrill ride "The Twist" at Aberdeen's Christmas Village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Aberdeen with youngsters excited to see the city’s festive village lit up once again.

The typically grey Broad Street has been transformed into a colourful and musical hub filled with fairground rides and stalls for the festive season.

The annual Christmas Village officially opened on Thursday afternoon to kick off six weeks of festive fun in the Granite City.

Many locals and visitors decided to embrace the holiday cheer straight away and spent their evening exploring the range of stalls and entertainment.

Ferris wheel and helter skelter
The Helter Skelter and ferris wheel have returned. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

While some families braved new thrill ride “The Twist” others enjoyed taking in the view of the whole village from the top of the ferris wheel.

Eight-year-old Rosie Sutherland was very excited by the spread of Christmas fun.

“I love it,” she said.

The young festive fan was joined by mum, Claire Sutherland, and five-year-old sister, Rosie.

“It’s looking really good,” Claire said. “There’s a couple more ride this year but it would be good to see more food stalls.

“The kids are excited to be here. We will definitely be back before Christmas.”

Christmas rides in Aberdeen
The Christmas Village is open until December 31. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen embraces festive spirit as village returns

The Christmas Village was officially opened with help from a local pantomime dame and Charlie Dog from Charlie House.

A special opening event held in the afternoon featured a performance from talented ice dancers and music by the Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band.

Yvonne Walter and her two daughters Florrie, 10, and eight-year-old Hattie, travelled down from Elgin for their first ever visit to the Christmas Village.

The sisters enjoyed a sweet treat from the market after wrapping up their performance in the ice show.

Ska8tastic
Ska8tastic entertained the crowds on Thursday afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“This is our first time visiting the village, we don’t have anything like this in Elgin,” Yvonne said. “It’s amazing.”

“Everyone has had a good night out and really enjoyed it. We’ll definitely come back and bring the rest of the family.”

Another couple popped along to the city centre this evening to see for themselves what Aberdeen has to offer this festive season.

“We’re impressed,” they said. “It’s good for the city to have.

“Although, it does seem to be a bit expensive.”

Robert Gordon's College Pipe Band performed at the opening of the village
Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band performed at the opening of the village. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

‘Sparkling feast of delights’

The Christmas Village has been organised by Codona’s on behalf of Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired.

Family favourites, such as the ice rink, bungy trampolines and children’s carousel, have all made a return for 2024.

This year’s event also features more local food than ever before, including Big Mannys’ Pizza, Cookie Cult and Vegan Bay Baker.

The “Curated in the Quad” Christmas Market will open to the public on Friday with 45 stalls selling a range of gifts, crafts, food and drinks.

Opening of Christmas Village
Talegate Theatre cast, Dominique Dawson, from Aberdeen Inspired, Lord and Lady Provost and Charlie Dog. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “I am delighted that Aberdeen’s glittering festive season is now officially under way with the opening of the sparkling Yuletide feast of delights that is the Christmas Village.

“With so much to see, do and enjoy on and around Broad Street – not least the unique Curated In The Quad festive market with its roster of local producers and creatives – I am sure thousands of people will flock into the heart of Aberdeen to be filled with the Christmas spirit.”

Friends on The Twist
Groups enjoyed the rides on offer. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The festivities will continue in the city centre on Sunday with the annual Christmas parade and Castlegate tree switch-on.

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village will be open seven days a week until December 31.

Conversation