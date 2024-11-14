Families excited to see glittering festive season kick off in Aberdeen as village returns

Christmas has well and truly arrived in Aberdeen with youngsters excited to see the city’s festive village lit up once again.

The typically grey Broad Street has been transformed into a colourful and musical hub filled with fairground rides and stalls for the festive season.

The annual Christmas Village officially opened on Thursday afternoon to kick off six weeks of festive fun in the Granite City.

Many locals and visitors decided to embrace the holiday cheer straight away and spent their evening exploring the range of stalls and entertainment.

While some families braved new thrill ride “The Twist” others enjoyed taking in the view of the whole village from the top of the ferris wheel.

Eight-year-old Rosie Sutherland was very excited by the spread of Christmas fun.

“I love it,” she said.

The young festive fan was joined by mum, Claire Sutherland, and five-year-old sister, Rosie.

“It’s looking really good,” Claire said. “There’s a couple more ride this year but it would be good to see more food stalls.

“The kids are excited to be here. We will definitely be back before Christmas.”

Aberdeen embraces festive spirit as village returns

The Christmas Village was officially opened with help from a local pantomime dame and Charlie Dog from Charlie House.

A special opening event held in the afternoon featured a performance from talented ice dancers and music by the Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band.

Yvonne Walter and her two daughters Florrie, 10, and eight-year-old Hattie, travelled down from Elgin for their first ever visit to the Christmas Village.

The sisters enjoyed a sweet treat from the market after wrapping up their performance in the ice show.

“This is our first time visiting the village, we don’t have anything like this in Elgin,” Yvonne said. “It’s amazing.”

“Everyone has had a good night out and really enjoyed it. We’ll definitely come back and bring the rest of the family.”

Another couple popped along to the city centre this evening to see for themselves what Aberdeen has to offer this festive season.

“We’re impressed,” they said. “It’s good for the city to have.

“Although, it does seem to be a bit expensive.”

‘Sparkling feast of delights’

The Christmas Village has been organised by Codona’s on behalf of Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired.

Family favourites, such as the ice rink, bungy trampolines and children’s carousel, have all made a return for 2024.

This year’s event also features more local food than ever before, including Big Mannys’ Pizza, Cookie Cult and Vegan Bay Baker.

The “Curated in the Quad” Christmas Market will open to the public on Friday with 45 stalls selling a range of gifts, crafts, food and drinks.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “I am delighted that Aberdeen’s glittering festive season is now officially under way with the opening of the sparkling Yuletide feast of delights that is the Christmas Village.

“With so much to see, do and enjoy on and around Broad Street – not least the unique Curated In The Quad festive market with its roster of local producers and creatives – I am sure thousands of people will flock into the heart of Aberdeen to be filled with the Christmas spirit.”

The festivities will continue in the city centre on Sunday with the annual Christmas parade and Castlegate tree switch-on.

Aberdeen’s Christmas Village will be open seven days a week until December 31.