Body of man found near the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road

The body of a man has been discovered near a busy Moray road this evening.

Police closed the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road at around 4pm on Sunday, November 17, following reports of a body near the road.

The road is closed between the B9103 and the B9135.

The body is believed to be that of missing Moray man John Geddes.

A police spokesperson said: “The A941 road near Lossiemouth is closed between the B9103 and the B9135 following the discovery of the body of a man, around 4.10pm on Sunday, 17 November, 2024.

“Formal identification is yet to take place however the family of missing person John Geddes is aware.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

