More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Luke Stoltman responds to cheating claims as Highland strongman says ‘I regret the mistakes I have made’

Luke's wife Kushi accused the 'Highland Oak' of multiple affairs in an Instagram post.

By Ross Hempseed
Strongman Luke Stoltman breaks silence over cheating rumours. Image: Luke Stoltman.
Luke Stoltman has broken his silence after his wife accused him of cheating on her.

The Invergordon-born strongman, 39, took to Instagram to say he “regrets” his mistakes and is focused on his son and moving forward.

The ‘Highland Oak’ also denied claims he was with another woman while his nine-month-old son was ill in hospital.

Luke Stoltman with his wife Kushi and their young son. Image: Luke Stoltman.

His wife Kushi, 31, accused Luke of cheating on her multiple times in an Instagram post last week.

She wrote: “I thought my world was complete going through so much heartache to get my beautiful baby boy and finally get pregnant and getting that happily ever after I’ve always wanted with my husband after trying for so many years.”

She continued: “Our son is 9 months old now and this weekend after our son has been in hospital so sick and Luke refusing to come and see him in hospital because he was with another woman behind my back.

“I am absolutely heartbroken and devastated that someone could be so cruel and nasty.

“He is not the man he portrays himself to be.”

Luke Stoltman and his wife Kushi following the birth of their first child, Koa Devaki Stoltman. Image: Luke Stoltman/Facebook

In response, Luke shared on Instagram today: “I want to acknowledge the pain caused to my family, friends and community by recent social media and news.

“I regret the mistakes that I have made and the impact they’ve had, especially on my family, Kushi and my son, who is my world.

“While not everything shared is true, I want to be clear that I was with my son in hospital.

“I am committed to acting responsibly and rebuilding the trust of those who feel let down.

“I am deeply grateful for those who continue to support me, and my focus remains on caring for my son and supporting those affected by the situation.

“I respectfully ask for privacy for my family as we navigate this matter together.”

Kushi deactivated her Instagram account shortly after sharing the allegations, writing on an Instagram Story: “My whole world has been turned upside down and I need to try and rebuild a new life for us and be the best mother I can be for my child.

“I will be deactivating my account this evening. I need to focus on my mental health for the sake of my son as this has been extremely traumatic.”

Kushi was born in London but moved to the Highlands as a teen.

The couple met at the gym in 2015 and wed in 2016.

Luke, who is Europe’s Strongest Man, welcomed his first child Koa with Kushi in February this year.

He told The Press and Journal earlier this year Kushi was ‘his rock’.

He said: “She’s the pillar any professional athlete needs for support.

“She’s been there for my worst moments, and I’ve been there for her too.”

