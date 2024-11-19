A96 blocked at Fochabers following one-vehicle crash

Emergency services are attending an accident on the A96 at Fochabers.

Motorists are being diverted through the village by police following the incident – which involved just one vehicle – on the dual carriageway just off the Fochabers roundabout.

The AA is reporting heavy traffic in the area.

It is believed that no one was injured as a result of the incident, and the driver managed to exit the vehicle.

Police called to A96 incident

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We were called at 11.40am to a one vehicle crash on the A96 at the Fochabers roundabout.

“We do not have any reports of any injuries and arrangements are being made to uplift the car.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.