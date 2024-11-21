New speed camera near Elgin after ‘many crashes’ on busy road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New speed camera near Elgin after ‘many crashes’ on busy road

A van will be in place as early as this weekend after 'inappropriate driving'.

By Graham Fleming
mobile speed camera
New mobile speed cameras are set to be put in place near Elgin. Picture: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson

A mobile speed camera will be deployed on a busy road near Elgin following a series of crashes.

That’s after the A941 Longmorn was dubbed “the scene of many collisions” by police.

Officers said the new action was necessary after cars reported to be going at an “inappropriate speed” were “mostly” to blame.

The A941 near Longmorn. Image: Google Maps

Now, the speed van to be installed on the A941 as early as Saturday November 25.

The “highly visible” vehicle will also use laser technology to police speeding.

The site location is a single carriageway and the speed limit for cars and motorbikes is 60 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, light goods vehicles and cars towing are restricted to 50mph and heavy goods vehicles have the limit of 40mph.

New Elgin speed camera will ‘improve driving habits’

Eric Dunion of the Police Scotland Safety Camera Unit said: “The A941 is sadly the scene of many collisions with many being contributed to inappropriate speed for the road conditions.

“We will be deploying our mobile camera vans at Longmorn on a regular basis to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits that are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Elaine Penny, Moray Council added: “Speeding and driver behaviour has been shown to be a factor in the collisions around Longmorn.

“We hope that the presence of enforcement in the area will encourage drivers to improve their driving habits.”

