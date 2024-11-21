New speed camera near Elgin after ‘many crashes’ on busy road

A mobile speed camera will be deployed on a busy road near Elgin following a series of crashes.

That’s after the A941 Longmorn was dubbed “the scene of many collisions” by police.

Officers said the new action was necessary after cars reported to be going at an “inappropriate speed” were “mostly” to blame.

Now, the speed van to be installed on the A941 as early as Saturday November 25.

The “highly visible” vehicle will also use laser technology to police speeding.

The site location is a single carriageway and the speed limit for cars and motorbikes is 60 miles per hour.

Meanwhile, light goods vehicles and cars towing are restricted to 50mph and heavy goods vehicles have the limit of 40mph.

New Elgin speed camera will ‘improve driving habits’

Eric Dunion of the Police Scotland Safety Camera Unit said: “The A941 is sadly the scene of many collisions with many being contributed to inappropriate speed for the road conditions.

“We will be deploying our mobile camera vans at Longmorn on a regular basis to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits that are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Elaine Penny, Moray Council added: “Speeding and driver behaviour has been shown to be a factor in the collisions around Longmorn.

“We hope that the presence of enforcement in the area will encourage drivers to improve their driving habits.”

