Detectives working to piece together final movements of John Geddes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Detectives working to piece together final movements of John Geddes

Police have revealed the exact location where the 33-year-old's body was found.

By Ellie Milne
John Geddes who has been reported missing
John Geddes was reported missing from Lossiemouth on November 11. Image: Police Scotland.

Detectives are trying to piece together the final movements of John Geddes who was found dead near Lossiemouth after being reported missing.

The 33-year-old had last been seen in the Coulardhill area at around 10.30pm on Monday, November 11.

His family reported him missing the following day and police went on to carry out extensive searches in their efforts to find him.

On Sunday afternoon, his body was discovered near the A941 close to the entrance for Sunbank Quarry.

Formal identification has taken place and his family are aware.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen Mr Geddes on the road near Lossiemouth between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, November 11 to come forward.

Road closed sign on A941
The A941 was closed by police after the discovery of a man’s body on Sunday. Image: Jasperimage.

Detectives continue investigation into death of John Geddes

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to Mr Geddes’ body being found.

A full investigation was carried out by teams on the A941, which remained closed for more than 24 hours.

Police have also been speaking to people in the local area and studying CCTV footage.

A postmortem examination to establish the cause of death is yet to take place, but officers believe he may have been struck by a vehicle.

A car and its driver have since been traced and work continues to gather more details.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Geddes’ family at this very difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area of Elgin Road and the A941 near Lossiemouth between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, November 11.

“Please contact us if you saw anyone walking in this area, specifically along the side of the A941 near Sunbank Quarry, or if you were driving and have dashcam footage which may assist with our inquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2252 of November 17.

Conversation