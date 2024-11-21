Detectives working to piece together final movements of John Geddes

Detectives are trying to piece together the final movements of John Geddes who was found dead near Lossiemouth after being reported missing.

The 33-year-old had last been seen in the Coulardhill area at around 10.30pm on Monday, November 11.

His family reported him missing the following day and police went on to carry out extensive searches in their efforts to find him.

On Sunday afternoon, his body was discovered near the A941 close to the entrance for Sunbank Quarry.

Formal identification has taken place and his family are aware.

Police are now asking anyone who may have seen Mr Geddes on the road near Lossiemouth between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, November 11 to come forward.

Detectives continue investigation into death of John Geddes

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances which led to Mr Geddes’ body being found.

A full investigation was carried out by teams on the A941, which remained closed for more than 24 hours.

Police have also been speaking to people in the local area and studying CCTV footage.

A postmortem examination to establish the cause of death is yet to take place, but officers believe he may have been struck by a vehicle.

A car and its driver have since been traced and work continues to gather more details.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wilson said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Geddes’ family at this very difficult time.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area of Elgin Road and the A941 near Lossiemouth between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Monday, November 11.

“Please contact us if you saw anyone walking in this area, specifically along the side of the A941 near Sunbank Quarry, or if you were driving and have dashcam footage which may assist with our inquiry.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 2252 of November 17.