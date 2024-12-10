Talented Moray pupil lights up exhibition with stunning portrait of best friend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Talented Moray pupil lights up exhibition with stunning portrait of best friend

Ruby's teachers and family are in awe of her work.

Iona Watters is the subject of Ruby Mitcham's painting that has landed in an Edinburgh exhibition. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

A Moray pupil has become the youngest artist to feature at a prestigious national art exhibition.

Ruby Mitcham, who attends Gordonstoun School, only celebrated her 17th birthday in September and is already regarded as one of the most talented young artists in the UK.

Despite only having oil painted for two years, a portrait of her bestfriend and roommate Iona Watters is currently being showcased at the Society of Scottish Artists (SSA) annual exhibition, taking place at the Royal Scottish Academy (RSA).

Ruby met Iona in year nine and the pair instantly became best friends.

Now, the pair are in year 12 and choose to be roommates every year.

Ruby Mitcham, left, and Iona Watters with some of Ruby’s portraits. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The teenager, who is originally from Edinburgh, told the Press and Journal: “We met on the first day of Year Nine.

“We had a choreographed dance routine within the first five minutes of meeting each other.

“The two of us hit it off instantly.”

This isn’t the first portrait of Iona that Ruby has created – in fact, Iona has said she is usually the subject ‘partially out of convenience’ as they’re always together.

The duo are also both a part of the school’s latest production – Peter Pan.

Ruby’s portraits titled ‘Warrior Without Armour’ and a GCSE portrait of Iona. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Despite Ruby always having loved “making things”, Ruby’s passion for art began to flourish two years ago when she says she realised she could paint.

Portrait lands in prestigious Edinburgh exhibition

Ruby’s painting called ‘A Scottish Lass’ – a portrait of Iona – was one of just over 200 works selected by the SSA from more than 2,000 entries.

“Part of the reason I wanted to paint Iona is because she is so graceful,” she explained.

“We’ve done most dance shows together, and I just wanted to capture that grace and elegance.”

Since it was founded in 1891, the SSA has exhibited work from artists including Picasso, Munch and Paul Klee.

When Ruby was first told her painting was in the exhibition, she couldn’t believe it.

‘A Scottish Lass’ is currently being showcased in Edinburgh. Image: Ruby Mitcham.

She added: “When I first found out it was in the exhibition, because everything had been so chaotic beforehand with my artwork blowing up, I don’t think the full gravity of it came across yet.

“When I went to Edinburgh and actually saw it with Iona, I realised ‘I’ve grown up here and now I’m in this exhibition.'”

Meanwhile, Iona said it was ‘surreal’ to see a painting of herself in the exhibition.

“It felt pretty surreal,” she said.

Ruby Mitcham’s talents in music and art

Ruby joined the school in Year Nine on a music scholarship – she plays the violin and sings as a soprano.

Her accolades include recently winning the Fleming-Wyfold Young Person’s Art Competition for a portrait of a girl who is a drummer in the school pipe band.

Ruby was awarded an art scholarship to the school. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The 17-year-old is now in the first year of a two-year senior art scholarship at Gordonstoun.

Art teacher, Wendi Van-Hoof said: “Ruby is a fantastic artist who has truly honed her craft over the past two years at Gordonstoun.”

Ruby and two of her portraits. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Parents ‘in awe’ of Ruby’s artwork

Ruby and her family had no idea she had such a talent until she first painted a portrait of her father, Damian, aged just 15 years.

Her mother, Joanna, said: “Ruby has always been creative but we were totally taken aback when she produced her first oil painting at 15.

“It was a super portrait of her dad, really showing his personality and her talent.

“Ruby is a very harsh critic of herself, but we are a bit in awe of how far she has come in such a short period of time.”

Conversation