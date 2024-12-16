Diageo fined £537,000 after Elgin distillery worker suffers horror burns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo fined £537,000 after Elgin distillery worker suffers horror burns

Michael Thomson was engulfed in 10,000 litres of boiling liquid after an incorrectly fitted valve burst off at Glenlossie Distillery near Elgin.

By David Love
The incident happened at Glenlossie Distillery, near Elgin.
A whisky distillery worker suffered burns to 30% of his body after being scalded by boiling liquid in a horror workplace accident.

Michael Thomson was working at Glenlossie Distillery near Elgin when an incorrectly fitted valve burst off, causing 10,000 litres of 104°C hot pot ale to engulf him.

Mr Thomson spent two weeks in intensive care and a period in an induced coma following the industrial accident on March 24 2021.

Now the distillery’s owner, international drink giant Diageo, has been fined more than half a million pounds at Inverness Sheriff Court after it admitted breaching of health and safety laws.

The firm pled guilty to failing to take reasonable steps to ensure work equipment was safely constructed or adapted, failing to provide a safe system of working and failing to ensure valves were correctly fitted, isolated and cleaned.

Burns to shoulders, arms, legs and body

Fiscal depute David Glancy told the court that no blame was attached to any individual who had checked the valve at the plant on the morning of the incident, adding that it had been incorrectly fitted.

He said: “It showed that the pump was closed when it was open. The valves on the pump were checked that they were closed but it was not noticed that one had been incorrectly fitted.

“Mr Thomson began to remove bolts from the pump to replace the seal and there was a sudden release of 104 degrees liquid, the volume and force of which knocked him over.

“He immediately made his way to a drench shower to be used in such emergencies and removed his clothing, revealing the extent of his injuries.

“Rather than wait for an ambulance, he was taken by car to hospital in Elgin.

“He now can’t expose his injuries to sunlight, even through a window, and must apply moisturiser after bathing.”

£537,500 fine for Diageo

Mr Thomson’s injuries included to his shoulders, arms, legs and body and he was off work for six months. He retired over a year later.

Defence counsel Peter Gray KC said Diageo “expressed regret and offered sincere apologies to Mr Thomson who was a long and valued employee”.

He revealed that a civil claim was in the process of being settled.

He said that Diageo, which has one previous conviction for HSE breaches, took its responsibilities to the safety of its employees very seriously and had introduced measures to prevent a repetition of the incident.

“The company pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and this should be regarded as an isolated incident,” he said.

Sheriff Gary Aitken assessed Diageo’s culpability at the medium level and imposed a fine of £537,500.

He said: “Awful as the circumstances were in this incident, they could have been significantly worse.”

 