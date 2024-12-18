Could greater controls over short-term holiday lets help local folk find homes?

Moray Council will look into the possibility of introducing short-term let control areas.

It comes as local people feel it is increasingly difficult for them to buy or rent a house in communities where they live.

Areas where there is a problem include Moray’s coastal towns and Speyside, where many properties are rented out as holiday homes.

Coastal communities becoming ‘ghost towns’

Highland Council brought in a control zone for short-term lets in Badenoch and Strathspey in March this year.

And the whole of the Edinburgh City Council area has also be designated a controlled zone.

At a meeting this week SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes called for a report investigating the introduction of zones in Moray.

His move comes after hearing from those having difficulty finding secure accommodation.

The Elgin North member said: “I spoke to someone who was born on Speyside, raised in Speyside, went to school in Speyside, works in Speyside and can’t find a house in Speyside.

“And they blame short-term lets for that.”

Party colleague Theresa Coull backed the proposal.

The councillor for Keith and Cullen said: “I really welcome tourists to this area.

“But there needs to be a balance between tourists and the people who live here.

‘Superfluous’

“We don’t want to drive them away from those towns or villages that they grew up in just because they can’t secure accommodation.”

And SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said while coastal communities are “vibrant” during the summer, in winter they are like “ghost towns”.

However Conservative member for Elgin North Amber Dunbar had doubts over introducing control zones.

She highlighted figures from Visit Moray Speyside showing visitors generated about £187 million for the local economy in 2023 – up 26% on the previous year.

And the sector supports over 2,900 full-time equivalent jobs.

Ms Dunbar said: “It’s quite clear Moray’s appeal as a destination is on the rise.

“And we have a resilient tourism sector post pandemic.

“That should be welcomed, and everything done to support it and ensure Moray sees as many benefits as possible.”

Extra work for council officers

She also worried over the pressure on officers’ workloads, and put forward an amendment not to proceed with the report.

Planning committee chairman David Gordon said the local housing strategy currently being compiled would identify any short-term let hot spots.

He added: “This work is already being undertaken by officers.

“So I would say this motion is superfluous.”

Members of the planning committee voted by seven to six in favour of looking into the feasibility of introducing short-term let control areas.

Officers now have 18 months to complete their report.