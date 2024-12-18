Could greater controls over short-term holiday lets help local folk find homes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Could greater controls over short-term holiday lets help local folk find homes?

Moray Council will look into the possibility of introducing short-term let control areas.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council will look into whether creating short-term let control zones will help local people find homes in coastal villages, including Findochty, and on Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council will look into whether creating short-term let control zones will help local people find homes in coastal villages, including Findochty, and on Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council will look into the possibility of introducing short-term let control areas.

It comes as local people feel it is increasingly difficult for them to buy or rent a house in communities where they live.

Areas where there is a problem include Moray’s coastal towns and Speyside, where many properties are rented out as holiday homes.

Coastal communities becoming ‘ghost towns’

Highland Council brought in a control zone for short-term lets in Badenoch and Strathspey in March this year.

And the whole of the Edinburgh City Council area has also be designated a controlled zone.

At a meeting this week SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes called for a report investigating the introduction of zones in Moray.

His move comes after hearing from those having difficulty finding secure accommodation.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Elgin North councillor JérémieFernandes. Picture: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Elgin North member said: “I spoke to someone who was born on Speyside, raised in Speyside, went to school in Speyside, works in Speyside and can’t find a house in Speyside.

“And they blame short-term lets for that.”

Party colleague Theresa Coull backed the proposal.

The councillor for Keith and Cullen said: “I really welcome tourists to this area.

“But there needs to be a balance between tourists and the people who live here.

‘Superfluous’

“We don’t want to drive them away from those towns or villages that they grew up in just because they can’t secure accommodation.”

And SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren said while coastal communities are “vibrant” during the summer, in winter they are like “ghost towns”.

However Conservative member for Elgin North Amber Dunbar had doubts over introducing control zones.

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar.

She highlighted figures from Visit Moray Speyside showing visitors generated about £187 million for the local economy in 2023 – up 26% on the previous year.

And the sector supports over 2,900 full-time equivalent jobs.

Ms Dunbar said: “It’s quite clear Moray’s appeal as a destination is on the rise.

“And we have a resilient tourism sector post pandemic.

“That should be welcomed, and everything done to support it and ensure Moray sees as many benefits as possible.”

Extra work for council officers

She also worried over the pressure on officers’ workloads, and put forward an amendment not to proceed with the report.

Planning committee chairman David Gordon said the local housing strategy currently being compiled would identify any short-term let hot spots.

He added: “This work is already being undertaken by officers.

“So I would say this motion is superfluous.”

SNP councillor for Buckie Sonya Warren. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Members of the planning committee voted by seven to six in favour of looking into the feasibility of introducing short-term let control areas.

Officers now have 18 months to complete their report.

Conversation