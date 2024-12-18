‘Total shambles’: City leaders reverse their own vote on Union Terrace as bus gates made permanent – again

City leaders have made a “shambolic” U-turn on their decision to scrap a Union Terrace traffic ban – slamming the door on further bus gate debates in desperate traders’ faces.

Council chiefs voted to remove the measures that forbid drivers from turning right onto Rosemount Viaduct in October.

It was the only concession they made in an effort to appease exacerbated business owners, rubber-stamping the rest of the controversial bus gate system in the city centre.

However, a shock report this week revealed that the small tweak of the traffic restrictions was “incompetent” and against a string of legal requirements.

City centre improvement group Aberdeen Inspired and high street traders hoped the Union Terrace wrangle could lead to a fresh round of talks on the measures.

However, after a heated debate at the council’s HQ – the SNP and Lib Deb administration reversed the initial decision, with the right turn ban now bound to stay.

Adrian Watson: ‘This was an opportunity to make things right’

Beetroot-faced councillors today staged a crisis meeting as they scrambled to find a way out from the red-tape wrangle they suddenly found themselves entangled in.

It was deemed a necessary move to avoid potential legal action against their decision.

However, the urgent meeting began with a 23-minute discussion on just how “urgent” these talks are and whether they should be having them at all.

Former SNP councillor Alex Nicoll was puzzled how this could be an “urgent” meeting giving that they have known about the issues surrounding the bus gates for months.

Mr Nicoll, who quit the SNP after the bus gates were voted through in October, lamented: “This is absolute shambles!”

Eventually, the four members of the ruling group outvoted the three dissenting Labour and Tory members to ensure the emergency meeting proceeded.

Once that was over, Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson issued a desperate plea to councillors to “do what’s right for businesses in Aberdeen”.

He did so, however, while lamenting that city leaders continue to refuse to “listen to traders” despite all evidence in this “bus gate saga” weighing in their favour.

And he pointed to some striking numbers to back his words: “93% of businesses are concerned, while there has been 15% and 40% drop in trade”.

All of this was outlined in a letter Aberdeen Inspired sent to council chiefs on November 13, bringing to light the Union Terrace wrangle in the hope it could creak the door open to further debate.

‘I speak to shopkeepers who are in tears’

Mr Watson said: “All of you read the press, all of you will be getting feedback aplenty, with people saying that things aren’t quite right.

“It’s well documented – from the moment they [bus gates] came in, there has been consternation and concern from our businesses overwhelmingly.

“And I see the pain that is felt.

“I speak to the shopkeepers, I speak to the hospitality businesses and I have often found them in a state of anxiety, and one or two in tears on the back of this.

“I can give the evidence to suggest that it’s been a real challenge and you can correlate it to the day the bus gates came in or thereabouts. So that is the acid test for us.”

‘You seem to be on one side and the business community on the other’

Mr Watson went on to highlight how this had been an opportunity to retract a few steps back, and further consult with traders and business organisations.

And he again stressed how the bus gates are impacting footfall from Aberdeenshire too.

He concluded: “You seem to be on one side, and all the business organisations, the business community and the public seem to be on the other side.

“You could have shown a bit more empathy to businesses and their struggles.

“We ask that you slow things down. You pause.”

‘This is the council’s mess and no one else’s’

The tension among elected members grew further when a spat between Tory leader Richard Brooks and top council solicitor Alan Thomson erupted.

Mr Brooks argued they should not be expected to make this “really important decision” based on lengthy legal papers they were only able to take a glance at.

And he pushed for the documents to be shared, saying: “What’s the point of having independent legal advice if we can’t hold on to it and hang our hat on it?”

But Mr Thomson fired back: “The legal advice – which was quite detailed you’d agree – was given to you orally in private.

“That’s all the information you need to make your decision today.”

Labour’s M Tauqeer Malik was next to criticise “the mess” the ruling group has created, saying this has been “a case of one incompetency after another”.

He echoed Mr Brooks worries, reaching into his pocket and taking out the secret document he snatched when they were first given legal advice in October.

Mr Malik added: “This is your mess and you cannot blame anyone else but yourself!”

Council leaders apologise and make ALL traffic restrictions permanent

Shots from left, right and centre were fired at the council’s legal team and road officers, with Mr Brooks in the end calling “for the whole thing to be scrapped”.

“Let’s abandon the bus gates and start again,” he pleaded.

“I know you won’t do that – despite the public and business opinions that have been reported time and time again.

“But can I implore colleagues to take this opportunity and bring this chaotic bus gate fiasco to an end, and rebuild the public trust that you have obviously lost.”

He added: “I hold this SNP-led administration to account because it is shambolic – you write one thing, you say one thing, and you do the total opposite.

“This decision should not be made today, unless we take the common sense approach and just end this [bus gate process] and start again.”

Council co-leader Christian Allard thanked chief executive Angela Scott for her “sincere apology”, issued at the start of the meeting as she admitted officials were to blame for the error.

Mr Allard added that “making a mistake is only human”.

In the end, the SNP and Lib Dem administration after all outvoted opposition councillors – with all of the traffic measures now made permanent.

There will follow a separate consultation on the possible removal of the Union Terrace right turn ban.

