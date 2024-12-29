Ask A Local: The Clavie King’s 5 favourite things about life in Burghead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ask A Local: The Clavie King’s 5 favourite things about life in Burghead

No-one's better qualified than Brocher Dan Ralph to share the joys of living in Burghead.

Clavie King Dan Ralph extolls the virtues of life in Burghead. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT
By Susy Macaulay

The village of Burghead on the Moray coast may be small, but it packs a mighty punch when it comes to surroundings, history and tradition.

It sits at the end of a peninsula jutting into the Moray Firth, about eight miles north-west of Elgin.

It’s this location which helps make it special, with a deep history of ancient settlement, and use as a defensive fort.

Dan Ralph holding up the empty clavie in a workshop.
No-one knows this better than Dan Ralph, joiner, undertaker and long-standing Clavie King.

Dan’s been a ‘Brocher’ all his 76 years and confesses to a certain bias about Burghead.

“Our family tree kicks off here in 1758,” he says with pride.

“The native Picts are believed to have built the defensive fort on the peninsula now called Burghead or “The Broch” to the locals.

1. We’re Tough, defiant and warm

“Later the invading Norsemen settled here followed in more recent times by Gaelic speaking victims of the Highland clearances.

“We, the indigenous Brochers claim connections to all these cultures, making us tough, defiant and resistant to change, whilst offering a warm welcome to visitors and to others who come here to enjoy a unique way of life.”

2. The Burning of the Clavie

The Burning of the Clavie each year is unique to the Broch and one of the most vivid links to Burghead’s past.

The Clavie, a barrel filled with wood and tar and mounted on a large post is set alight and carried, traditionally by fishermen, around the village on the ancient Scots Hogmanay, January 11.

Dan Ralph amid sparks from the burning Clavie.
Dan at the burning of the Clavie in 2017. Image: Gordon Lennox/DCT

Dan has been a Clavie crew member for more than half a century, and the figurehead of the festival since 1988, earning him the title of Clavie King.

While the world has changed completely, he’s been a stickler for keeping the medieval tradition as pure as possible.

As Clavie King, Dan parades a burning barrel of staves around the village accompanied by a 20-strong Clavie crew.

The Clavie carries some superstition.

Dan and the Clavie crew with the burning Clavie.
Villagers believe receiving blackened staves from the vessel brings luck for the coming year, and pieces are sent to expats worldwide.

Dan said: “We have kept this ancient ceremony going while making the effort to keep it as original as possible, while some other fire festivals have moved with the times and become more grand.”

In 2025 the event falls on a Saturday, so Dan and his crew are preparing for an extra big and extra lively crowd.

3. Cliffs, kite surfing and climbing

Kite surfers at Burghead beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT

Dan says: “The Broch Bay, six miles of golden sand stretching to Findhorn provides a wonderful place to walk your dog, watch seals and dolphins, kite surf, or to refresh your lungs with fresh sea breezes, whilst enjoying the ever-changing panorama looking across the firth to the cliffs and mountains of Ross-Shire.

“The Collach Rocks one mile east offer a rock-climbing challenge on the weather-worn sandstone cliffs.”

Burghead visitor centre. Image: Anna Hellberg.

Dan recommends a visit to Burghead Visitor Centre on the cliff top.

“It takes visitors from 400AD to the present time and is well worth a visit.”

He adds: “The community hall, a former church, offers a welcome to all at dances, ceilidhs, coffee mornings, concerts all well attended with a most generous and friendly atmosphere.

“The bowling green and football pitch are equally popular.”

4. The harbour

Offering deep, safe anchorage, Burghead was once an important port for sea farers.

Fishing boats in Burghead harbour in 2005. Image: Sandy McCook/DCT

Two centuries ago it warranted a regular steamer service to Glasgow via the Caledonian Canal, calling at Cromarty en-route.

A hundred years ago the harbour would have been crammed with fishing boats, with more than 40 based there.

At that time there were also 11 motor boats and 23 steam drifters in the harbour, and goods would have been loaded and unloaded by rail.

A warehouse and fishing boats, Burghead harbour.  image: Sandy McCook/DCT

Dan says: “The local fishing culture, though much reduced in scale, continues  in our Thomas Telford-designed harbour, which dates back to 1818.”

Telford also designed the warehouses there, some of which survive and have been converted into flats.

5. Places to eat

Dan recommends The Bothy Bistro on Grant Street with its blend of traditional Scottish and Mediterranean.

He may be a little biased as his daughter Ruth Scott runs it with her husband Barry, but the rave reviews garnered by the bistro back him to the hilt.

Dan recommends The Bothy Bistro for a great meal. Image: Bootleggers/Bothy Bistro.

He says: “It is an unrivalled place to eat with high-class cooking specialising in local seafood.

“Dog walkers can sit outside in the courtyard with their pets on return from their beach walk.

“The Harbour Inn has just changed hands and offers a meeting place for all.

Why Dan loves life in the Broch

Dan says: “I have travelled  most of the world and have sampled many cultures but have yet to find a community offering such warmth and support to others.
“Local events are well attended, especially fundraisers for national and for local charities.
“Everybody here will pull their weight and will help the event organisers to ensure success.”

Conversation