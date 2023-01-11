‘It’s the most important night of the year for Burghead’: Village looks forward to Burning of the Clavie By Denny Andonova January 11, 2023, 5:24 pm Updated: January 11, 2023, 6:47 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Thousands of people are looking forward to the return of the Burning of the Clavie tonight. Crowds will descend to the streets of Burghead to witness the decades-old new year’s tradition. An old whisky barrel full of staves has already been prepared and at 6pm it will be set alight and carried through the village, up to Doorie Hill. There, it will be allowed to burn out and fall down the hill – where its embers are gathered for good luck. Ahead of the event, Clavie King Dan Ralph spoke to The P&J about the importance of the celebrations, which dates back to the 1750s. He said: “This is the most important night of the year in Burghead, this is Clavie night – January 11. “Because my father was involved, they elected me to be the next Clavie King. It’s a big responsibility and it’s also a huge honour.” We’ll be bringing you the latest live from Burghead as the night goes on. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Moray Snow and ice warnings issued for parts of the north and north-east 'It was a superb show': Amazing pictures show swirling Northern Lights light up Scottish… The 5 best places for non-alcoholic cocktails and beers in Nairn We ride with the 4x4 team that volunteers to rescue drivers trapped by the… Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates All schools across Moray to close on January 19 as more teacher strikes get… 'We don't have a piggy bank to raid': Moray Council leader warns of jobs… Tug of war championships could pull crowds to Elgin this summer Sustainable fuel used on RAF flight for first time as part of net zero… Over £500,000 to be spent on two electric buses for Moray bus revolution project Most Read 1 ‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends 2 First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’ 3 Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened… 4 Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency 5 Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly 6 Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months 7 ‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out 8 ‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology 9 Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig 10 Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks More from Press and Journal Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League… Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051 Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help? Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden? The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan' 'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined… My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on… Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture? Editor's Picks Thousands of jobs promised for Highlands as Cromarty Firth confirmed as low-tax ‘freeport’ Residents face eviction from Loch Awe Holiday Park Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency Hibs fans accused of causing ‘great terror’ as supporters clash outside Aberdeen pub Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened before CCTV installed Councillors scrap plans for new 120-space nursery in Aberdeen’s west end