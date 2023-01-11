‘It’s the most important night of the year for Burghead’: Village looks forward to Burning of the Clavie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of people are looking forward to the return of the Burning of the Clavie tonight.

Crowds will descend to the streets of Burghead to witness the decades-old new year’s tradition.

An old whisky barrel full of staves has already been prepared and at 6pm it will be set alight and carried through the village, up to Doorie Hill.

There, it will be allowed to burn out and fall down the hill – where its embers are gathered for good luck.

Ahead of the event, Clavie King Dan Ralph spoke to The P&J about the importance of the celebrations, which dates back to the 1750s.

He said: “This is the most important night of the year in Burghead, this is Clavie night – January 11.

“Because my father was involved, they elected me to be the next Clavie King. It’s a big responsibility and it’s also a huge honour.”

We’ll be bringing you the latest live from Burghead as the night goes on.