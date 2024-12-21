A96 closed near Auldearn due to incident involving tractor

An incident on a stretch of road between Nairn and Forres has forced the A96 to be closed in both directions.

Th incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Saturday, December 21 east of Auldearn.

It is understood the incident may have involved a tractor.

The fire service did receive a call-in about the incident but were not required and so no appliances were mobilised.

The A96, a major route through the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire has been closed in both directions due to the incident.

Traffic Scotland are advising motorists to find an alternative route.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.