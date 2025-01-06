Emergency services attend Elgin’s Kingsmills area after ‘sudden death’ of man

A 66-year-old man has died in the Kingsmills Court area of Elgin.

Emergency services were called to the residential area just before 4pm on Monday.

An eyewitness reported the presence of paramedics at the scene as well.

Officers confirmed the sudden death of the man was being treated as “unexplained”.

However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 3.50pm on Monday, January 6, we were called to an address in Kingsmills, Egin following the sudden death of a 66-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained, but there are not believed to any suspicious circumstances.

“Inquiries are ongoing. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

