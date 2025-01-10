Man charged following drug bust in Elgin

A 43-year-old man has been charged following a drug bust in a residential area of Elgin.

Officers carried out a search warrant on a property in the Bremner Drive area.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £3,500 was recovered.

Over £7,000 in cash was also seized under proceeds of crime legislation.

A 43-year-old man has been charged following the raid.

He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

