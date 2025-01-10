Moray Man charged following drug bust in Elgin Over £7,000 in cash was also seized during the raid on Bremner Drive. By Alberto Lejarraga January 10 2025, 5:09 pm January 10 2025, 5:09 pm Share Man charged following drug bust in Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6666593/elgin-drug-bust-cannabis-man-charged/ Copy Link 0 comment Officers raided a property in the Bremner Drive area of Elgin. Image: Police Scotland A 43-year-old man has been charged following a drug bust in a residential area of Elgin. Officers carried out a search warrant on a property in the Bremner Drive area. Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £3,500 was recovered. Over £7,000 in cash was also seized under proceeds of crime legislation. Man to appear in court after Elgin drug bust A 43-year-old man has been charged following the raid. He has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date. Anyone with information, or concerns, regarding drug dealing in their local community can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
