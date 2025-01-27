Man dies at scene of motorcycle crash near Keith

A man has died at the scene of a motorcycle crash south of Keith.

Emergency services were called to the B9014 Keith to Dufftown road at about 6.35am on Monday.

The incident, which took place near the B9115 Drummuir junction, involved a black and white Honda CBR 125 motorcycle.

A 26-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as “stable”.

The road was closed for more than seven hours while an investigation was carried out.

It reopened at about 1.45pm.

Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are asking anyone who was driving in the area in the early hours of the morning and who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“Please check dash cams to see if anything that could assist with our investigation has been captured.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0410 of January 27.