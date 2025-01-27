Crash closes B9014 south of Keith

The B9014 is currently closed following a one-vehicle crash south of Keith.

Police officers and paramedics are currently at the scene of the accident.

It took place at Drummuir at about 6.35am today, with the road closed at the junction with the B9115.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

