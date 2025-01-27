‘The search is not over’: Information to be passed to police over missing teenager Aleksandr Benga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘The search is not over’: Information to be passed to police over missing teenager Aleksandr Benga

Search team funded by the community will return to the island to do a second search.

By Louise Glen
Aleksandr Benga
Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews castle. Image: Police Scotland

The information gained in a privately funded search for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga from Stornoway will be passed to police.

A team from the UK charity Specialist Search Dogs searched in and around the town for three days, from Friday to Sunday.

While they did not find Aleksandr, they say they have narrowed the area in which they will look for the teenager during a future search.

Sixteen-year-old Aleksandr was last seen on the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway on November 18.

Despite searches by police, specialist divers, the coastguard helicopter, and teams, together with volunteers, he has not been seen since.

Search team worked for three days but did not find Aleksandr Benga

CCTV footage of Alexsandr dressed in hoodie and jeans walking by white building.
Police released a CCTV image of missing Aleksandr Benga from Stornoway. Image: Police Scotland.

The Specialist Search Dogs team plans to return to the Isle of Lewis in the “very near future” to resume the search.

In an update, the Search for Aleksandr Benga Facebook page organiser, Doreen Culley, said: “They have worked solidly for three days, starting at first light and only stopping when the light was gone.

“Sadly, on this occasion, we were unsuccessful in bringing Aleksandr home to Viktoria (his mother).

“But the team’s findings have ruled out many hypotheses, theories, and gossip about where Aleksandr is.

“Being able to rule out many acres and analyzing dog reactions and search team observations of the environment enables the likely location of Aleksandr to be narrowed further.

“Our main focus has always been to allow Viktoria to control what we do and how we do it, and with this in mind, the team met with her today (Sunday) and will be returning to the island to continue the search in the very near future.

“A comprehensive report of the search will be completed this week and made available to the police and island search and rescue.

“The search for Aleksandr is not over. It continues.”

A GoFundMe page to pay for the search has so far raised more than £8,700.

Aleksandr is described as 6ft 2in tall and of slim build, with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans.

He may also have a red jacket and a yellow beanie hat.

Conversation