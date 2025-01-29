Motorbike stolen from beachfront near Buckie

Police Scotland has requested that anyone with information about the theft of a motorcycle near Buckie to come forward.

The motorbike was parked on the beachfront of the A990 between Portgordon and Buckie.

The incident took place between 8.30pm on Friday, January 17 and 9.30am on Saturday, January 18.

The motorcycle is a red, white and black Fantic Motor XEF 250 Enduro Trail, with the registration plate: SY23 WZT.

Constable Abbey Emmett said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have been driving in this area around the time of the theft to please contact police.

“We also ask that drivers check their dash-cams as they may have passed the vehicle or have information which could assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 1021 of 18 January, 2025.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.