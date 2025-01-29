Cunning Elgin gulls laying eggs later than ever to beat efforts to control population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cunning Elgin gulls laying eggs later than ever to beat efforts to control population

Worries have also been raised about the length of time it is taking to approve licences to remove nests from homes.

By David Mackay
Three gulls on roadside.
Elgin residents have complained about the risks from divebombing gulls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Worries have been raised crafty gulls laying eggs later than ever in Elgin is making it even harder to control the population.

The breeding season for herring gulls usually leads to the first eggs being laid in late April.

However, last year the breeding season did not begin until several weeks later and was more condensed with more chicks hatching over a shorter period of time.

It meant specialist contractors tasked with controlling population numbers in Elgin and across Moray faced the near-impossible task of trying to keep up.

Now there are worries delays in approving licences to remove nests are contributing to nullify efforts to control the gull population in the town.

NatureScot told the Press and Journal specific work would be done in Scottish towns and cities, including Elgin, this year to develop a “coordinated approach” to manage the birds.

Gulls adapting to remain one step ahead

Contractor Specialist Vermin Control has been working with Moray Council and Elgin Bid in recent years to try to control the gull populations in towns across the region, including Elgin, Lossiemouth and Forres.

Specialist projects have included installing sonic scarers and using lasers to frighten the birds.

Specialist Vermin Control in Elgin
Emma Teasdale and Rob Teasdale carry out gull control projects across the region. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Banff-based firm also applies for targeted licences from NatureScot for permission to remove gull nests from properties once eggs have been laid.

However, company director Rob Teasdale believes the gulls are adapting to make it harder for the team to keep up.

He said: “The breeding season seems to be getting a bit later. Normally we’d get the first eggs about April 27.

“Last year we were ready for then, but it was a few weeks later until the first eggs went down.

“The problem then is you can’t get round the 5,000 houses, 46 commercial properties and 200 private clients we have quick enough.”

Are Elgin gulls too fast for NatureScot?

Mr Teasdale explained delays in approving licences to remove eggs were also making it harder to control gulls in Elgin and other towns.

He added: “We put in for licences to remove nests straight away. What we were finding last year though was it was taking 30 days for them to be approved, the eggs hatch in 28 days so it’s just a waste of time.

“It’s very difficult having that conversation with someone who has chicks on their roof when they say ‘I thought you put in for a licence?’

Rob Teasdale collecting nest in Elgin.
Rob Teasdale removing a gull eggs from an Elgin home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We always do, but they’re taking too long to be approved now.

NatureScot told the Press and Journal gull numbers in Scotland are continuing to decline by between 44% and 75%, depending on the species, due to bird flu, lack of food and land use.

The agency explained they aim to respond “swiftly” when gulls pose a risk to health and safety, stressing licences were approved within 12.5 days on average last year.

Hopes for study to examine Elgin gull numbers

Elgin Community Council has long raised worries about the increasing number of gull complaints in the town.

It has called for an up-to-date census of the urban population in the area to be done to ensure accurate figures are used to assess the issue.

Alastair Kennedy at microphone making a speech.
Alastair Kennedy believes the habits of Elgin gulls is changing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “We believe NatureScot’s statistics are out of date, and they’ve kind of admitted that when we’ve written to them.

“What we want to do is work with them, see what we can do to help to ensure they have up-to-date information about what is going here in Elgin.

“We can see the breeding season is definitely getting longer. You could see young gulls later into the autumn last year, which isn’t normal.”

NatureScot to work on new plan to manage gulls

NatureScot told the Press and Journal it agreed understanding changes in the urban gull population was important.

But while there have been talks at a UK level of conducting a census to establish numbers, there is currently no survey planned.

The agency stressed it has to balance the health and safety needs of the public with the protecting the declining number of gulls.

Gulls in Doocot Park in Elgin.
Gulls in Doocot Park in New Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman added: “Ahead of the 2025 gull breeding season, we are working with several local authorities to look at how we can support a more coordinated approach to gull management across a number of town and city centres, including Elgin.

“The focus will be on advising on preventative measures, deterrents and guidance for local authority staff, business owners and the public, with licenced control measures being used as a last resort when there is a risk to public health and safety.

“We also provide advice on management plans to ensure they will be effective in tackling gull issues.

“While individuals can and should continue to take action to deter gulls on land and buildings within their control, a wider coordinated approach will often be more effective.”

Conversation