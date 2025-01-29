Cunning Elgin gulls laying eggs later than ever to beat efforts to control population

Worries have been raised crafty gulls laying eggs later than ever in Elgin is making it even harder to control the population.

The breeding season for herring gulls usually leads to the first eggs being laid in late April.

However, last year the breeding season did not begin until several weeks later and was more condensed with more chicks hatching over a shorter period of time.

It meant specialist contractors tasked with controlling population numbers in Elgin and across Moray faced the near-impossible task of trying to keep up.

Now there are worries delays in approving licences to remove nests are contributing to nullify efforts to control the gull population in the town.

NatureScot told the Press and Journal specific work would be done in Scottish towns and cities, including Elgin, this year to develop a “coordinated approach” to manage the birds.

Gulls adapting to remain one step ahead

Contractor Specialist Vermin Control has been working with Moray Council and Elgin Bid in recent years to try to control the gull populations in towns across the region, including Elgin, Lossiemouth and Forres.

Specialist projects have included installing sonic scarers and using lasers to frighten the birds.

The Banff-based firm also applies for targeted licences from NatureScot for permission to remove gull nests from properties once eggs have been laid.

However, company director Rob Teasdale believes the gulls are adapting to make it harder for the team to keep up.

He said: “The breeding season seems to be getting a bit later. Normally we’d get the first eggs about April 27.

“Last year we were ready for then, but it was a few weeks later until the first eggs went down.

“The problem then is you can’t get round the 5,000 houses, 46 commercial properties and 200 private clients we have quick enough.”

Are Elgin gulls too fast for NatureScot?

Mr Teasdale explained delays in approving licences to remove eggs were also making it harder to control gulls in Elgin and other towns.

He added: “We put in for licences to remove nests straight away. What we were finding last year though was it was taking 30 days for them to be approved, the eggs hatch in 28 days so it’s just a waste of time.

“It’s very difficult having that conversation with someone who has chicks on their roof when they say ‘I thought you put in for a licence?’

“We always do, but they’re taking too long to be approved now.

NatureScot told the Press and Journal gull numbers in Scotland are continuing to decline by between 44% and 75%, depending on the species, due to bird flu, lack of food and land use.

The agency explained they aim to respond “swiftly” when gulls pose a risk to health and safety, stressing licences were approved within 12.5 days on average last year.

Hopes for study to examine Elgin gull numbers

Elgin Community Council has long raised worries about the increasing number of gull complaints in the town.

It has called for an up-to-date census of the urban population in the area to be done to ensure accurate figures are used to assess the issue.

Chairman Alastair Kennedy said: “We believe NatureScot’s statistics are out of date, and they’ve kind of admitted that when we’ve written to them.

“What we want to do is work with them, see what we can do to help to ensure they have up-to-date information about what is going here in Elgin.

“We can see the breeding season is definitely getting longer. You could see young gulls later into the autumn last year, which isn’t normal.”

NatureScot to work on new plan to manage gulls

NatureScot told the Press and Journal it agreed understanding changes in the urban gull population was important.

But while there have been talks at a UK level of conducting a census to establish numbers, there is currently no survey planned.

The agency stressed it has to balance the health and safety needs of the public with the protecting the declining number of gulls.

A spokeswoman added: “Ahead of the 2025 gull breeding season, we are working with several local authorities to look at how we can support a more coordinated approach to gull management across a number of town and city centres, including Elgin.

“The focus will be on advising on preventative measures, deterrents and guidance for local authority staff, business owners and the public, with licenced control measures being used as a last resort when there is a risk to public health and safety.

“We also provide advice on management plans to ensure they will be effective in tackling gull issues.

“While individuals can and should continue to take action to deter gulls on land and buildings within their control, a wider coordinated approach will often be more effective.”