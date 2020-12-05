Coronavirus: 69 new cases confirmed in Grampian in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 69 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the NHS Grampian area in the past 24 hours.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows the health board – which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray – has recorded 5,077 positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of 57 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals in the area – and six of those are in intensive care.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said on Friday cases in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being monitored “very closely” and that data indicates there is a greater problem in Aberdeenshire than in Aberdeen City.

Last week it was confirmed NHS Grampian launched an investigation into Inchmarlo House care home on the outskirts of Banchory after 44 cases were detected within the facility. The cases have since risen to 72.

And 16 patients tested positive at the Kincardine Community Hospital in Stonehaven. They have since been transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Two coronavirus cases were also reported at the Rubislaw Park care home in Aberdeen. All residents are self-isolating in their rooms and visits have been cancelled.

Meanwhile members of Kippie Lodge country club have been told to self-isolate after a positive case of Covid-19 was detected and a pupil also tested positive at Lochside Academy.

Highland cases rise by 15

The daily update from the Scottish Government also showed 15 people from the Highlands have tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday.

The region’s total is now 1,574.

There have been no new cases confirmed in the islands in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus in Scotland

Today’s figures also showed there have been: