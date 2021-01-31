Regional Breakdown: Two new cases in the Western isles as 34 people test positive in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Western Isles after the island was put into level four restrictions.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there have now been 188 cases in the Western Isles since the pandemic began.

On Friday, the Scottish Government confirmed that the island would be moved up to Level four of coronavirus restrictions.

Hospitals on the island are almost at full capacity following a number of outbreaks including one at the Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway.

No new cases were recorded on Orkney or Shetland in the past 24 hours.

New cases in Highlands and Grampian

In the Highlands, a further 34 people have tested positive for the virus – taking the region’s total to 3,960.

There are 32 people who have recently been diagnosed with Covid in hospital and of those, nine are in intensive care.

NHS Grampian has confirmed 38 cases of the virus in the past 24 hours. There have now been 12,436 cases since March.

There are 85 people in hospitals in the north-east and Moray – a decrease of five from Saturday – and nine people in intensive care.

Coronavirus in Scotland

A further 1,003 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported across Scotland since Saturday.

The data shows 14,163 new tests were carried out – 8.1% of these were positive and six new Covid-related deaths have been recorded in the past day.

There are 1,941 Covid patients in hospital and 143 in intensive care.

Covid vaccine in Scotland

The latest vaccine update from the Scottish Government shows 566,269 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 7,794 have received their second dose.