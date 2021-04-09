Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 9

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s politics morning briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in our region, and across the country, before you start your day.
New this morning
- Jeane Freeman accused of ‘cover up’ after Covid-19 care home deaths admission.
- George Galloway claims he’s ‘never been interfered with’ by Russia as he refuses to criticise Putin regime.
- Second referendum on Scottish independence to take place by 2023, Nicola Sturgeon promises.
- Rishi Sunak admission over Cameron lobbying leads to calls for investigation.
- Nicola Sturgeon claims Tories will be the ones having to ‘convince’ NE voters.
- Home Office announces visa extensions for health and care workers.
Coming up today:
- Coming up on Election Hub Live this afternoon Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar joins us, we look at the issues faced by smaller political parties as they try to break through to voters, and we’ll hear from a north east candidate who’s ‘all shook up’ by his opponent’s love of Elvis. Stream it live on our website and Facebook channels at 2pm or catch the re-stream at any time on all your devices.
- Nicola Sturgeon is to announce plans to provide free school breakfasts and lunches to every primary school pupil in the country.
- Tories are pledging to increase funding for mental health services by hundreds of millions of pounds if they win May’s Holyrood election.
- Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie will be joined by UK party leader Ed Davey at a wholesaler to discuss plans to support small business.
- Anas Sarwar will visit a Scottish Power Training Centre to meet apprentices who are making electric vehicles.
- Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie and North East candidate Guy Ingerson will discuss the party’s proposals to end subsidies for oil and gas and build a fair transition for workers to a renewables-based economy.
In case you missed it
- Scottish Election 2021: Here’s what happened in the Holyrood campaign on April 8.
- Exclusive: Scheme to help Scots buy first homes runs out of cash in days.
- Douglas Ross refuses to set out any democratic route to Scottish independence in bruising Election Hub Live interview.
- SNP promise young people extra help to find affordable housing amid rural ‘crisis’.
- Tories and Greens clash over North Sea support.
- Tory candidate criticised for describing Brexit disruption as a ‘hiccup’.
💬 "Do you have something nice you'd like to say about Ruth Davidson?"
Scottish Conservatives leader @Douglas4Moray reflects on @RuthDavidsonMSP during today's #ElectionHub broadcast.
Keep up to date with our election coverage here: https://t.co/JE67pMkdlM#SE2021 pic.twitter.com/GZa1GP0Z76
— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) April 8, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe