Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for April 13

Welcome to The Press & Journal's politics morning briefing, it's everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.
by Adele Merson
April 13, 2021, 8:11 am
New this morning:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Coming up today:

  • Ahead today on Election Hub Live: The latest politics headlines, a closer look at UK government legal action against Scottish government, and meeting a Conservative candidate who’s ‘all shook up’ over his opponent’s love of Elvis. Streaming live at 2pm on our website and Facebook page or catch the re/stream at any time.
Election Hub Live
  • Scotland’s leading political leaders will go head-to-head in a live televised debate on STV at 7.30pm tonight. Hosted by STV political editor Colin Mackay, the debate will begin with opening statements from each party leader, followed by initial discussion, cross-examination between the leaders and closing statements.
  • Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will set out plans for the armed forces and veterans in Edinburgh.
  • Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will launch Scottish Labour’s campaign ad van in the capital.
  • Patrick Harvie to set out Green Party’s proposals to support hospitality workers, joining Central Scotland candidate Gillian Mackay in Falkirk.
  • Ministers will face further questions today over former Prime Minister David Cameron’s lobbying of the government on behalf of Greensill Capital, while he was a paid advisor.

In case you missed it

