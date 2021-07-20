Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 20

By Andy Philip
July 20, 2021, 7:37 am Updated: July 20, 2021, 7:39 am
To go with story by Derek Healey. Politics Morning Briefings Picture shows; Politics Morning Briefings. Politics Morning Briefings. Supplied by Politics Morning Briefings Date; 05/04/2021

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

The father of an RAF officer who died in a Tornado jet collision has raised fears that “all possible lessons have not been learned” from the tragedy.

‘At one point someone said I could in fact be deported’: One of UK’s last Holocaust survivors still to learn Settled Status fate as fears raised over new Windrush scandal.

The main gate at the Mauthausen Concentration Camp, near Linz, Austria.

Scotland’s roads are “plagued by potholes”, the Tories claimed, as figures show the number of these is five times higher than when the SNP came to power.

Nominations for the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats have formally opened, more than a week after Willie Rennie announced he was stepping down.

Lobbying rules were “insufficient” in the face of David Cameron’s bidding on behalf of failed finance firm Greensill Capital, and should be strengthened, MPs have said.

In case you missed it:

Children in Scotland aged over 12 with certain conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid are to be offered a coronavirus vaccination.

Covid vaccine for children
Children as young as 12 could soon be offered the Covid vaccine in the UK.

Train operator LNER has been accused of issuing “inaccurate advice” to passengers by saying it can operate its services under English virus guidance while in Scotland, in a row that sparked angry responses from Scottish Government ministers.

‘The stakes could not be higher’: Campaigners gather to protest against Cambo oilfield proposals.

Johnson ‘no longer bought this NHS overwhelmed stuff’, leaked messages suggest.

