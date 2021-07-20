Press and Journal Politics Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for July 20

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing, it’s everything you need to know about politics in your region, and across the country, before you start your day.

New this morning:

The father of an RAF officer who died in a Tornado jet collision has raised fears that “all possible lessons have not been learned” from the tragedy.

‘At one point someone said I could in fact be deported’: One of UK’s last Holocaust survivors still to learn Settled Status fate as fears raised over new Windrush scandal.

Scotland’s roads are “plagued by potholes”, the Tories claimed, as figures show the number of these is five times higher than when the SNP came to power.

Nominations for the next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats have formally opened, more than a week after Willie Rennie announced he was stepping down.

Lobbying rules were “insufficient” in the face of David Cameron’s bidding on behalf of failed finance firm Greensill Capital, and should be strengthened, MPs have said.

In case you missed it:

Children in Scotland aged over 12 with certain conditions that put them at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid are to be offered a coronavirus vaccination.

Train operator LNER has been accused of issuing “inaccurate advice” to passengers by saying it can operate its services under English virus guidance while in Scotland, in a row that sparked angry responses from Scottish Government ministers.

‘The stakes could not be higher’: Campaigners gather to protest against Cambo oilfield proposals.

Johnson ‘no longer bought this NHS overwhelmed stuff’, leaked messages suggest.